Four Key Requirements for Reporting Cybercrimes and Data Breaches

Organisations that suffer a data breach in Kenya must give authorities four key details when they report it, according to the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4).

The requirements are meant to make sure reports carry enough information to judge how serious an incident is and what risks it poses to the people affected.

First, an organisation must explain the breach itself, setting out what happened and the nature of the cyber incident.

Second, it must estimate how many people were affected. That helps show the scale of the incident, especially where personal information or services used by the public may have been exposed.

Third, it must assess the risk of harm to those affected. Depending on the case, a breach could expose people to identity theft, financial fraud or the leaking of their personal information.

Fourth, it must give reasons why affected individuals may be denied access to information about the breach.

The law also sets a tight deadline. Operators of public and private computer systems or networks must report cybercrimes to NC4 within 24 hours of becoming aware of the threat. Those who fail to comply risk a fine of up to Ksh200,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

The reminder comes as Kenya battles a rising number of cyber threats. Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya shows that 11,124,632,684 cyber threats were recorded in the 2025/2026 financial year, a 29 per cent increase from the 8,622,876,858 recorded the year before. The numbers show how risks are growing as more services and businesses move online.

An Interpol African Cyberthreat Assessment Report, reported by Kenyans.co.ke, singled out Kenya as one of East Africa’s biggest targets for online criminals. Attackers are exploiting mobile money platforms and weak telecom safeguards, according to the report. It says Kenya recorded more than 46,786 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks in the first half of 2025 alone, aimed at telecom companies that millions of Kenyans use every day.

NC4 is urging organisations to follow the reporting procedures as soon as they learn of a cyber incident. Delays and incomplete reports can leave customers exposed and make it harder for authorities to respond, and breaches can also lead to the loss of vital data and money.