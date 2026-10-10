Government Launches Cocoa as Scheduled Cash Crop, Begins Seedling Distribution

President William Ruto has launched cocoa as a scheduled cash crop in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, urging farmers in suitable areas to take up the crop to raise their incomes while helping the country restore its tree cover.

Ruto made the announcement on Saturday, October 10, during Mazingira Day celebrations at Elgon Downs in Endebess. He said the government would begin distributing cocoa seedlings straight away.

“Today, here in Kitale, we are launching cocoa as a scheduled cash crop, and we are going to be distributing seedlings. Our people at KALRO have conducted research, and we have seedlings ready,” he said.

The President said the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) and the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) will partner to produce enough seedlings for all interested farmers. KALRO will handle propagation, while KEPHIS will oversee quality control.

On the cost of seedlings, Ruto was told each costs Ksh200 and signalled that the government could step in to make them cheaper.

“Seedlings cost Ksh200, but we will negotiate, and if there is a problem, I will allocate a subsidy so that all citizens can access them,” he said.

He urged farmers in areas mapped out for cocoa to start preparing, and tied the crop to the country’s reforestation drive.

“Start preparing yourselves. From cocoa, we can produce beverage mixes, food items, chocolate, and many other products,” Ruto said. “For that reason, I urge Kenyans in areas mapped out for cocoa cultivation to take up farming it, because it is also a tree. As we reforest our country, we can simultaneously boost our incomes.”

The President pointed to opportunities in processing, such as chocolate and beverage mixes, including Bournvita and Milo, and said the crop offers commercial opportunities beyond exporting raw beans.

The launch follows the government’s November 2024 decision to classify cocoa, mung beans, jute and cocoyam as scheduled crops under its agricultural diversification strategy. The classification provides a framework for regulating and promoting their production, marketing and trade through specialised policies and support. The government says it also aims to support local processing industries and fit the crop into Kenya’s wider economic and climate resilience plans.

Kenya ranked 26th globally in cocoa production, exporting cocoa worth about Ksh2.45 billion in 2022, with shipments to Indonesia rising 80 per cent year-on-year. Its industry remains small compared with leading producers Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

The move is part of an effort to widen Kenya’s cash crop options, giving farmers another source of income alongside traditional mainstays such as tea and coffee.