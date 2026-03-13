Government Warns Ndakaini and Nairobi Dams Near Capacity, Overflow Possible Within Two Weeks

Government has issued urgent warnings over rising water levels in two major dams as heavy rains continue to batter several parts of the country, raising fears of flooding and further destruction.

The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Sanitation has warned that Ndakaini Dam, Nairobi’s main water reservoir, is approaching full capacity and could spill within the next two weeks if rainfall persists.

In a statement issued on March 11, the ministry revealed that the dam is currently 89.7 per cent full, holding more than 62 billion litres of water.

“The dam is currently 89.7 per cent full and is expected to spill within two weeks,” the ministry stated.

Ndakaini Dam supplies water to Nairobi and parts of Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Murang’a counties, making the possibility of overflow a matter of significant public concern.

Authorities say the situation could worsen as the Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast renewed heavy rainfall across much of the country after a brief break earlier in the week.

The dam receives water from the Thika, Githika and Kayuyu rivers, which are highly sensitive to rainfall patterns in the Aberdare ranges. Should the reservoir spill over, Rivers Chania and Thika could burst their banks, potentially worsening flooding in Thika Town and nearby low-lying settlements.

Residents living along riverbanks face the greatest risk, with homes, farms and businesses likely to be affected if the overflow moves downstream. Tea farms across Murang’a and nearby agricultural areas could also suffer significant losses.

Critical infrastructure could also be impacted, with bridges along the rivers at risk of being submerged or damaged, potentially disrupting transport and slowing emergency response operations.

At the same time, the government has warned residents living downstream of Nairobi Dam to remain vigilant as water levels continue to rise following days of intense rainfall.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have dispatched a technical team to assess the dam’s condition.

“The government is closely monitoring the rising water levels at Nairobi Dam and advises residents living downstream to remain alert. A technical assessment of the dam is currently underway,” Mwaura said.

He further warned that additional rainfall expected between March 10 and March 16 could intensify flooding in vulnerable areas.

The ongoing floods have already taken a heavy toll across the country. According to government figures, at least 49 people have died, while more than 9,000 households have been displaced.

“Nairobi City County recorded the highest number of deaths at 27, followed by Eastern with 11, Rift Valley with five, and Coast and Nyanza regions with one death each,” Mwaura said.

The government has also pledged to support affected families, including covering mortuary and funeral expenses for those who lost their lives in the floods.

Authorities are now urging Kenyans, particularly those in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as the country braces for continued rainfall and possible dam overflow.