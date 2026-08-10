Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

Gov’t Flags 18 Counties as High-Risk Ahead of October El Niño Rains

Vincent Olando

Published

The Government has identified 18 counties at risk from the anticipated El Niño rains, rolling out a detailed response plan as forecasters warn of a strong weather event that could bring flooding, drought, disease outbreaks and displacement across the country from October.

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority says the country may experience above-normal rainfall starting this October, with an 81 percent chance of a strong El Niño event and a 97 percent probability that its effects will persist into early next year.

To prepare, the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC), under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, has mapped out counties in the Coastal, Lake Basin, Rift Valley and North Eastern regions as facing the highest vulnerability, alongside the urban centres of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

“Eighteen counties have been identified requiring priority preparedness and response measures because of their exposure to flooding, landslides, drought, food insecurity, disease outbreaks and other possible El Niño-related impacts,” the Interior Ministry said.

In the Coast region, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa and Kwale are expected to face flooding, storm surges, coastal erosion and infrastructure damage, with some residents at risk of displacement. In the Lake Basin, Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori face flooding, landslides, disease outbreaks and possible displacement.

Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu, as high-risk urban centres, are expected to grapple with flooding, blocked drainage systems, strained infrastructure and disruption of essential services.

In the Rift Valley, Turkana, Baringo, West Pokot and Narok face a combination of drought, flash floods, landslides, livestock losses and food insecurity, while Garissa, Wajir and Mandera in North Eastern Kenya are bracing for drought, water scarcity, poor pasture and food insecurity.

The Interior Ministry said the list is not final. “More areas may be included in the plan if experts consider them vulnerable to El Nino risks,” it noted.

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) has separately warned that the anticipated heavy rains could raise the risk of Rift Valley Fever across East Africa, as flooding creates favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes that spread the disease among livestock and humans.

“These forecasting climate conditions are expected to create favourable ecological conditions for Rift Valley fever transmission,” ICPAC said, naming Kenya among the countries at greatest risk alongside Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

The National Emergency Multi-Agency and County Emergency Response teams have been placed on high alert and are being sensitised on their roles ahead of the expected weather conditions, as authorities move to avoid a repeat of past disruptions caused by extreme weather.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Global Experts Warn Powerful El Niño Could Trigger Severe Food Inflation in Kenya

Kenya’s fragile economic recovery faces a fresh threat as global climate scientists and financial institutions warn that a developing, unusually powerful El Niño could...

July 27, 2026

Life & Style

Kenya Met Warns of Strong El Niño as Heavy Rains Expected From October

Kenya is bracing for a very strong El Niño event this year, with the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) warning that above-normal rainfall is likely...

July 25, 2026

News

Gov’t Scraps KSh200 Birth Certificate Registration Fee

The government has moved to abolish the KSh200 fee charged for birth certificates as part of extensive digital transformation of Kenya’s civil registration system,...

June 25, 2026

Life & Style

Panic in Nairobi as Six Estates Ordered to Evacuate Over Imminent Dam Burst Risk

Residents in several parts of Nairobi have been ordered to evacuate immediately following warnings that the Nairobi Dam is on the verge of bursting...

March 21, 2026