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Govt Flags 18 Counties as High-Risk Zones Ahead of Intensifying El Niño Rains

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenya is racing to get ahead of the coming El Niño rains, with the government now naming 18 counties as high-risk zones and the Ministry of Health rolling out plans to protect communities from flooding, disease outbreaks and displacement expected between October and December.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the country cannot afford to repeat past mistakes. “We have experienced El Niño before, and we have taken time to learn from past disasters and build on the challenges we faced so that we can better mitigate its effects,” she said during a health partners’ engagement in Nairobi on Wednesday, ahead of the Kenya Public Health International Conference (KEPHIC) 2026.

Speaking separately at a stakeholders’ meeting co-convened with the Health NGOs Network, Muthoni was blunt about where things stand. “Our focus must now shift from planning to operational readiness,” she said, pointing to a new Health Sector El Niño Contingency Plan, strengthened disease surveillance, and a dedicated Incident Management Team and Steering Committee now coordinating the response.

The high-risk counties span the Coast, Lake Basin, Rift Valley and North Eastern regions, with Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu flagged as vulnerable urban centres. Along the coast, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa and Kwale face threats from storm surges, coastal erosion and infrastructure damage. In the Lake Basin, Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori are being watched for flooding, landslides and waterborne disease outbreaks.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has already been on the ground in Baringo County, where a multi-agency team is working to head off disaster around Lakes Baringo and Bogoria. “We must now have everyone nearby evacuated in order to prevent loss of lives,” she said, urging residents on riparian land to move to higher ground immediately.

The Kenya Meteorological Department says El Niño conditions are building in the Indian Ocean and could last from October through February 2027, with Western Kenya possibly feeling effects as early as this month. “The El Niño is gaining strength and will extend until February 2027. This is an early warning,” said Dr. David Muriuki, the department’s CEO.

Memories of 2023 are shaping this year’s response. That El Niño season affected 43 counties, with more than 750,000 people hit by flooding and 120 deaths reported by late November alone. To cushion the blow this time, the Ministry of Health plans to distribute 10 million treated mosquito nets from November, targeting over four million vulnerable Kenyans, and has drafted a Cabinet memorandum proposing a monthly national cleanliness day modelled on Rwanda’s programme.

Dr. Aaron Kimeu, the ministry’s Head of Health Emergencies and Disaster Risk Management, said the response rests on six pillars, including disease surveillance and water and sanitation safety. “Strengthening these areas ensures that when emergencies strike, our health systems can detect threats early and respond rapidly without breaking down,” he said.

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