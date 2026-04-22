Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

Health Ministry Warns of Rising Disease Risk as Waste Burden Increases

Vincent Olando

Published

The Ministry of Health has raised fresh concerns over a growing public health threat driven by poor waste management across Kenya, warning that the situation is increasing the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly in urban centres.

Speaking during a public health stakeholders’ forum held in Nairobi on April 22, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the country is grappling with a dual crisis of environmental degradation and rising disease vulnerability due to unmanaged waste.

“Kenya generates approximately 22,000 tonnes of waste daily, but only about 10 per cent is properly managed,” Muthoni said. “This is a dual crisis that is both environmental and public health-related.”

According to the PS, ineffective waste disposal systems have exposed many Kenyans to unsafe and unsanitary conditions, significantly increasing their risk of contracting infections. Urban areas remain the most affected, with poor waste handling practices compounding already strained sanitation systems.

Muthoni singled out plastic waste as a major contributor to the crisis, noting that discarded bottles and non-biodegradable materials are clogging drainage systems. The blockage, she explained, leads to stagnant water, which creates ideal breeding grounds for disease-causing organisms.

“Blocked drainage systems contribute to unsanitary conditions and accelerate the spread of infections,” she warned.

Beyond cities, the ministry also expressed concern over continued cases of open defecation in parts of rural Kenya. Muthoni described the practice as a persistent public health risk that undermines national sanitation efforts and contributes to the spread of waterborne diseases.

The rising exposure to disease, she added, is placing additional pressure on the country’s already stretched healthcare system, highlighting the urgent need for preventive interventions.

In response, the Ministry of Health is advocating for a coordinated approach involving both public and private sector stakeholders to address the crisis. Central to this effort is the “Epuka Uchafu” campaign, a nationwide initiative launched in 2024 to promote proper waste disposal, improved sanitation, safe water handling, and better hygiene practices.

“We cannot win this battle alone as government,” Muthoni said. “We are calling for strong partnerships to support behaviour change and strengthen waste management systems across the country.”

Health experts and stakeholders at the forum also called for stricter enforcement of waste management regulations, increased investment in sanitation infrastructure, and sustained public awareness campaigns.

As Kenya continues to urbanise rapidly, failure to address gaps in waste management could reverse gains made in disease prevention and environmental health, experts warn.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Health

Kenya Met Warns of Increased Malaria Transmission as Flooding and Rains Intensify

Kenya has been placed on heightened alert following warnings that ongoing heavy rains could trigger a rise in malaria cases across several regions, particularly...

April 5, 2026

Health

Kenya Receives First 21,000 Doses of Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injection Lenacapavir

Kenya has received 21,000 starter doses of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug, marking a major milestone in the country’s fight against new...

February 18, 2026

News

Nairobi to Add Conservancy Fee to Water Bills in New Waste Reform Plan

Residents of Nairobi will soon see a new charge on their monthly water bills after Governor Johnson Sakaja unveiled plans to introduce a conservancy...

February 16, 2026

Life & Style

Nairobi Launches Massive Campaign to Vaccinate 10,000 Pets Against Rabies

Nairobi City County has initiated its most extensive rabies vaccination and public awareness campaign, a significant step in safeguarding both animal and human health...

January 29, 2026