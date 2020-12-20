Hell as house party goes chaotic

Connect with us

It started off as a normal house party before all hell broke loose.

A Kisumu randy pair kissed and touched each other carelessly despite the fact that there were cameras around the room.

The woman he was ‘eating’ lied on the ground, with her legs spread around the man and saying, “Toka Rashid… Toka baby”. The man, on the other hand, could be seen lying down on the left leg of the woman with his arm twisted around the lady.  “We’re just playing around,” he said to avoid an embarrassment. They were actually stuck in the middle of the act and could not move out.

Sources claimed that the husband to the wife had used a powerful witchdoctor to punish his ever cheating woman. The traditional herbalist Mugwenu, according to reports, does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

It was until the traditional healer was called in to separate them but after a 4-hour embarrassment.

Dr. Mugwenu’s spell casting powers work within 24 hours, mostly happening the same day they are released, and handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as an accurate foretelling of one’s future.”

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts. Contact herbalist Dr Mugwenu He heals high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness, etc. He also solves life problems including love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck such as winning lottery games and court cases, a promotion at work, clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing. They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com. Email: [email protected]

