High Court Rules Jailing Teenagers for Consensual Sex Is Unconstitutional

High Court has delivered one of the most consequential child rights rulings in the country’s legal history, declaring that the blanket criminalisation of consensual sexual relationships between adolescents violates the Constitution — and ordering an immediate overhaul of how police and prosecutors handle such cases.

In a judgment issued in Constitutional Petition No. E490 of 2025, Justice Bahati Mwamuye held that applying Sections 8, 9, 11, and 43 of the Sexual Offences Act to teenagers engaged in consensual, non-coercive, and non-exploitative relationships with peers close in age is inconsistent with constitutional values on dignity, equality, privacy, and the best interests of the child.

“The Constitution demands protection, guidance, and rehabilitation of children — not punitive criminal sanctions in situations where adolescents engage in consensual relationships absent coercion, manipulation, or exploitation,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The petition was brought by human rights organizations including the Katiba Institute and the Centre for Reproductive Health, who argued that the current law’s rigid application was causing serious harm to the very young people it was designed to protect. They told the court that fear of arrest was pushing teenagers away from reproductive health services and support systems, leaving them more — not less — vulnerable.

The real-world consequences of the law’s misapplication were laid bare in court. In one cited case, a 17-year-old boy identified as AMO was arrested, charged with defilement, and subjected to years of criminal proceedings after a consensual relationship with a peer resulted in pregnancy. Charges were eventually withdrawn when his age was verified — but not before lasting psychological and social damage had been done.

Legal experts had long raised concerns. Lawyer Caroline Oduor previously argued that criminal penalties imposed on adolescents in consensual relationships failed to satisfy constitutional standards on human dignity and the welfare of children.

The numbers tell an equally stark story: sexual offences account for more than 31 percent of Kenya’s entire prison population, with defilement-related convictions forming the largest share — a statistic that alarmed lawmakers during oversight visits to correctional facilities in Kisumu County earlier this year. Prison officials warned that mandatory sentences of between 15 and 20 years allow courts no flexibility to weigh factors like mutual consent, age proximity, or the absence of predatory intent.

As part of its orders, the court directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to develop and publish clear prosecutorial guidelines distinguishing consensual adolescent conduct from exploitative offences. The National Police Service was similarly directed to review and realign its investigative and arrest protocols in line with the ruling.

Critically, the court also directed state agencies in health, education, and child protection to build coordinated frameworks ensuring adolescents can access reproductive health information without fear of criminalisation.

The ruling does not lower Kenya’s age of consent or decriminalise statutory rape. What it does — decisively — is demand that the law stop treating a teenage relationship the same as predatory abuse.