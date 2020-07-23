HOW HOMELESS FARMHAND WHO EARNED SHS. 60 A DAY MANAGED TO OWN A LARGE SCALE CATTLE FARM IN KENYA

My name is Njuguna, sometimes back in 2007, my dad died of a heart attack which was unfortunate for our family. After his burial, my mother and I were thrown out of our father’s village after my mother was accused of my father’s death.

For several months, we were forced to wonder out the streets and sleep on kiosk in markets. My mother’s family however did not take us in, so I was left to provide for my mother and other siblings.

By good luck, I landed a job as a cattle herd at a boarding school in Kakamega. My job was mainly to take care of the calves’ health and ensure that I boost the milk output. For that, I was only paid shs. 60 per day which was not as much as he expected.

One day my colleagues were discussing how they wanted to make it in life soon just so they could ensure that their families lived a happy and wealthy life. One of them mentioned Doctor Mugwenu and his abilities during their discussion.

Immediately after the end of their discussion, I made a call to Doctor Mugwenu on +254740637248 and booked an appointment to see him. When he got to his workshop, Doctor Mugwenu performed a ritual on him to help boost his lifestyle. He also handed him a good luck ring that would help him prosper.

Weeks later, I landed a job that paid shs. 14,000 per month. He saved up for several months and managed to open a large scale cattle farm that reared dairy cows. He is now currently distributing milk to several shops, supermarkets, kiosks, wholesales and earns a huge salary daily.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours. He handles general problems like helping one get rich, protection of a family’s property like land, enhances failing businesses, wining court cases, saving marriages, stops cheating in relationships.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as typhoid, syphilis, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others.

He also genuinely cast away evil spirits, get rid of bad scary dreams, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Or visit his website:http//mugwenudoctors.com