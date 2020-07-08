HOW I MANAGED TO MAKE A SUM OF SHS. 20,000 IN A WEEK BY SELLING HAIR AND BEAUTY PRODUCTS ONLINE

Back in 2017, fresh from campus with no job even after graduating with a first class, I decided to open a small beauty shop in Kangemi which would help me pay my bills now that I was out of my parent’s house. I had so much hope and faith that the business would pick up because most of my friends promised to tell others about it.

Sadly, my friends never kept their word during the end of the first month, I only managed to make a profit of shs 500. This was not always the profit I imagined I would get but at the end of the day, I needed to eat and my bills had to be paid so I did not quit yet.

One day while I was restocking my items at a new company my sister’s had recommended because of their friendly prices, a friend of mine so me in the payment queue and walked towards me, I tbought that she was also restocking for her shock , however she told me that she owned the big store.

She took me somewhere private and explained to me how she had managed to attain the store by the help of the powerful herbalist known as Doctor Mugwenu. I told her that I also wanted to be assisted, she then handed me his contact information and told me to call +254740637248 to be assisted.

When I got to my shop I made a call to Doctor Mugwenu and booked a meeting with him. The next morning, I went to his workshop to seek for assistance from him, Doctor performed a spell on me to help boost my business. After the ritual he gave me a long bracelet and instructed that I was to tie it around my waist. I did as I was told when I got home that evening.

Afterwards my business made a lot of profit that month that I started selling online because the demand for my products was wanted across the country. In the end I started making a sum of shs 20,000 in a week. With Doctor Mugwenu’s help everything is possible.

{Sponsored}