“How I saved my breast from being cut off after I was diagnosed with breast cancer”

My name is Evelyne and eight months ago, I started experiencing very weird pains in my right breast. The pain would be so severe that sometimes I had to ask for permission from work to go rest at home. At around this time, I was 27 years old and I was yet to get married.

One day while I was taking a shower, I realized my breast was particularly sagging and it felt like it had some huge stones in the inside. It really looked different from a normal breast. After showering that day, I took a cab to a hospital to get examined since I was really concerned of the health of the body part.

The doctor ran some tests and asked me to get the results after two days. I did so and the doctor broke the news to me that I had breast cancer and that was why my breast looked abnormal. Unfortunately, it was diagnosed a little bit too late and the only way to save my life was lots of chemotherapy and also cutting off one of my boobs.

I was ready to go through everything but definitely not cutting my boob since I was really young and unmarried. The doctor insisted I had to get the boob cut despite me trying to ask him to find another way to find treatment.

I went home that day and I literally sobbed like a new born baby imagining how bad I would look if that surgery was performed. The chemo sessions that I started the next day were also painful as hell and they were draining my will to live anymore. In addition, the treatment costs were really high and I was really getting drained.

After three sessions of the chemotherapy, the doctor noticed the cancer tissue was spreading fast and therefore my breast had to be cut within less than a month. I was not ready to go through that procedure. I asked the doctor to give me some time to think about it.

After going home, just coincidentally as I was scrolling down my Facebook, I luckily saw a testimonial of a lady who said she had been healed of cancer after visiting Doctor Mugwenu. She said the doctor used a compilation of herbs and spells to heal her. At first, in could not believe it since my doctor had told me that cancer was curable. But I decided to experiment it myself and called the doctor myself.

After calling Doctor Mugwenu he indeed assured me that it was true he could heal me cancer without even cutting my breast. I met him the next day and he used a combination of herbs and spells to heal me. First, he gave me a mixture of herbs inform of a drink and then performed a healing spell that would literally chase cancer out of my body.

In less than two days after meeting the Daktari, I noticed my breast was getting back to shape. I was so excited such that I rushed to the doctor to confirm if I had the cancer in my body and the tests came out negative. Even the doctor could not believe it himself.

I called doctor Mugwenu and thanked him for being so kind to me and restoring hope in my life. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu Doctors