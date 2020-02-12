How I was able to move from nothing to something after losing my job

My name is Elias and anyone who has ever been broke knows how challenging it is and most especially if you are man because no lady wants to be associated with a poor man.

That was my condition few months ago. I had no job since I had been fired in a retrenchment and I was really in need of money since survival had become hard. Worse, my girlfriend dumped me saying that I was broke and I could not take care of her.

My efforts to get another job or even a hustle in the meantime was really hard and I could only do meagre jobs that paid me KSh 100. All my friends had already deserted me because all I did was borrow them money and huge loans to survive.

One day, I decided to ask on youth WhatsApp group that I belonged to about how I could make money. I was literally homeless since my landlord had thrown me out of my house due to accrued rent arrears of over five months.

My mother on the hand was asking money from me and also all my friends were on my neck since I had huge loans from them. I therefore decided to ask from that WhatsApp group of any ideas to make money and that’s when I was given the advice that changed my life.

“Bro nowadays with this harsh economy you need Doctor Mugwenu spell casting powers to create wealth, otherwise if you wait to make money in any other way, it will never happen,” one of the members of the WhatsApp group said.

They gave me Doctor Mugwenu’s number and I called him on +254 740637248 and told him I wanted the wealth creation spell since I was languishing in poverty and I needed a way to survive.

He gave an appointment a day later and when I met him, he performed the wealth attraction wealth which he assured me it would work in less than 24 hours. True to his words, the next day, my uncle who resides in Canada called me and told me he wanted to send me half a million so that I could set a business.

I could not believe it. He sent the money and with less than a month, a set up an electronic shop which really thrived. I am now even driving and my girlfriend came back to my life. I was also able to pay all the loans that I had.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 mugwenudoctors.com.