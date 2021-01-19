HOW I WAS SAVED FROM DRUG ADDICTION

The current world we live in is full of influences that are either positive or negative; it’s upon
you as an individual to know what is good for you and keeps yourself or avoid influences that
you think might ruin your future.
The current media, is the largest influencer for the things most people do engage in right now,
especially the youths who are the largest users of media have been drastically affected according
to reports. Most of them prefer spending much of their time on social media looking up to a
celebrity they copy everything he does. In my case I got influenced to start using marijuana when
I looked on stuff on the internet about Rastafarian and its beliefs.
I was meant to believe that Bhang was of good and it was a herb, little did I know that it was such a dangerous drug when used excessively. While in high school I started using marijuana little by little with the company
of my peers who some of their parents were peddlers, so them getting the drug and carrying it to
school was easy and due to peer pressure. I got myself using it, and none of my parents knew
about it, so I continued using it day in day out till I was an addict.
When I competed high school I got a chance to join University of Nairobi, where every freedom
was easily achieved. I could do anything I wished to do and nobody would question me. Bhang
became a daily routine, I was 22 years of age then when I fully discovered the seeming magic of
Marijuana it made me feel relaxed, soothed my insecurities and made it easier for me to do
whatever I wanted to with ease. I made a few friends from college who too also used to take the
drug, so three of us became a smoking gang. We could just abscond classes just to smoke, and
lost my concern on education nor my family. If I can remember well, during campus holidays I
never bothered to go to my family, but just stay with friends in the outskirts of Nairobi city. My
family became concerned of my whereabouts.
My parents kept on calling me but I never bothered to pick their calls. When a new semester resumed, unexpected happened. We were caught in the university hostel smoking, which was against the university rules and regulations.
My parents were called to pick me up because I had gone insane at that particular moment. I was
behaving weirdly that they feared I could not transport myself back to my parents. I later came to
learn that I was suspended from school too. My parents could not believe what they see me
behave like that I saw tears roll on my Mums cheeks.
I was taken for rehabilitation at Eastleigh rehab, to try and reverse my situation that was in its
worse stages. I had totally gotten mad. After three months the facility recommended that they
saw no change in me and that they had me transferred to a larger rehabilitation center on fear
that they were unable to reverse my situation. It’s then that I was transferred. While at the rehab
doctors too became tired and discharged to heal from home. I totally run mad that I could walk
naked around my neighborhood. It’s when one of the neighbors got concerned of my situation
and that he talked to my mum about kiwanga doctors herbalist. It was a last hope for my family
that I was taken thereafter. I met the doctor that gave me herbal medicine and in just three days, I
was feeling better and back to my sound mind again. Thanks to kiwanga doctors. They also cast
real and genuine spells in the world like Money spell, Success spell among other spells they also
heal infections like Leukemia, broken bones, and high blood pressure.
For consultation Call: +254 769404965 / E-mail: kiwangadoctors@gmail.com or visit the website
www.kiwangadoctors.com
Sponsored Articles