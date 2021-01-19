HOW I WAS SAVED FROM DRUG ADDICTION

The current world we live in is full of influences that are either positive or negative; it’s upon

you as an individual to know what is good for you and keeps yourself or avoid influences that

you think might ruin your future.

The current media, is the largest influencer for the things most people do engage in right now,

especially the youths who are the largest users of media have been drastically affected according

to reports. Most of them prefer spending much of their time on social media looking up to a

celebrity they copy everything he does. In my case I got influenced to start using marijuana when

I looked on stuff on the internet about Rastafarian and its beliefs.

I was meant to believe that Bhang was of good and it was a herb, little did I know that it was such a dangerous drug when used excessively. While in high school I started using marijuana little by little with the company

of my peers who some of their parents were peddlers, so them getting the drug and carrying it to

school was easy and due to peer pressure. I got myself using it, and none of my parents knew

about it, so I continued using it day in day out till I was an addict.

When I competed high school I got a chance to join University of Nairobi, where every freedom

was easily achieved. I could do anything I wished to do and nobody would question me. Bhang

became a daily routine, I was 22 years of age then when I fully discovered the seeming magic of

Marijuana it made me feel relaxed, soothed my insecurities and made it easier for me to do

whatever I wanted to with ease. I made a few friends from college who too also used to take the

drug, so three of us became a smoking gang. We could just abscond classes just to smoke, and

lost my concern on education nor my family. If I can remember well, during campus holidays I

never bothered to go to my family, but just stay with friends in the outskirts of Nairobi city. My

family became concerned of my whereabouts.

My parents kept on calling me but I never bothered to pick their calls. When a new semester resumed, unexpected happened. We were caught in the university hostel smoking, which was against the university rules and regulations.

My parents were called to pick me up because I had gone insane at that particular moment. I was

behaving weirdly that they feared I could not transport myself back to my parents. I later came to

learn that I was suspended from school too. My parents could not believe what they see me

behave like that I saw tears roll on my Mums cheeks.

I was taken for rehabilitation at Eastleigh rehab, to try and reverse my situation that was in its

worse stages. I had totally gotten mad. After three months the facility recommended that they

saw no change in me and that they had me transferred to a larger rehabilitation center on fear

that they were unable to reverse my situation. It’s then that I was transferred. While at the rehab

doctors too became tired and discharged to heal from home. I totally run mad that I could walk

naked around my neighborhood. It’s when one of the neighbors got concerned of my situation

