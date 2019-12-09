How my beautiful wife was philandering with my younger brother who is still in college.

My name is Shalyne. I left my marriage after I was busted having sex with my in-law. Allow me to narrate to you a saddening story on how I lost a faithful husband just because I was cheating with his younger brother and sadly who was still in campus.

We were busted last November doing this bad manners on our sofaset. He was my husband himself who came and found us. There was no way I was going to pretend it had not happened. He got me naked in the act with his younger brother, and to make it worse, with someone who was still in school. This was so disrespectful of me. I will live to regret my actions! I have never recovered from this scenario.

My friendship with this young boy started one day when my husband had left to Mombasa where he also has some clients. I heard him talk to his Mombasa clients for along time before he told me he was living to the Coast for a full week business visit. I remained at home lonely when his brother started giving me company by spending most of his time in our house. We could eat our supper together even in the absence of my hubby. Little did anyone of us know that something was cooking?

This went on for three days when on the fourth day that week, we went overboard. I felt like I should not sleep alone in my house. I asked the boy, in jest, to spend his night in my house. He agreed. We spent that night watching some Nigerian love movies before we switched to Pornography at around 1230. In the next 25 minutes, I was already touching this boy all over. It started happening and it became sweater the next day.

We lost our mind and went on exchanging fluids with his brother forgetting that he could come anytime. When he(my husband) came back, I can remember it was around 4.30 in the evening, He flung the door open and guess what? he found us doing this nonsense. He immediately chased me away like dog. He then send me a message telling me I was a disgrace in their family and that he will punish me through a witchdoctor. I trembled but still thought he was joking. After just four days, my tummy started to swell. My private parts were itching and could scratch throughout in public. I started suffering and all the time you could hear me cry, “Mamamaaaaa….naumia ndani.”. I couldn’t persevere before I decided to plead for forgiveness. I asked him to free me. He laughed and told me, “Dawa yako ndio hiyo” he asked me to write an apology before he could do anything. I did that through a text and after just two days, I was healed. I later learnt he had taken me to the famous Mugwenu of Mugwenu Doctors.

If you are cheating with someone’s boyfriend or girlfriend you don’t need to worry because Mugwenu Doctors concoction only works on couples who are legally married.

Cases of cheating lovers getting stuck have been rampant of late, couples who are being cheated on have resorted to witchcraft to bust their sweethearts

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu Doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

Mugwenu uses two types of kamti, one to ‘lock’ and the other to ‘unlock’. The partner who is being cheated on pays her 48000 to make the unfaithful couple get stuck. Once stuck, it’s the cheater who pays to make Mugwenu ‘unlock’ them.

You can contact this wonderful spell casters at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.