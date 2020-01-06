How my husband and her secretary couldn’t wait to get to the hotel room! Randy workmates filmed having S… in a double cab car. “Hii ni mbuzi au nini?”

My name is Susan from Makongeni, Nairobi. I have been living with a randy man for years now. He has been sleeping around with any woman who passes by.

I have preserved for long just because I already have three kids with him. It was hard for me to move away as I always wanted to keep my family together. It is sad that I had to endure all these pain in the hands of a man I loved who, however, did not appreciate this. He went doing anything to hurt me. Too bad!

My friend by the name Lilian, heard of this and advised me on what I could do to punish him one day. She narrated to me what she also did to his randy husband and I picked it from her. Lilian narrated how she had to use a professional witchdoctor who never kills anyone. She mentioned to me Mugwenu. I had heard of this name before but had little information about him.

Lilian told me Mugwenu Doctors, Just like a medical doctor, does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit Dr Mugwenu at https//:www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” she quipped.

On hearing that, I immediately asked her for the numbers which she gave me as +254740637248. I called Mugwenu and told him everything; how I have been enduring suffering in silence and he assured me he was going to help. He gave me an appointment on next Thursday. I travelled there and on meeting with him, he did some love charms and spells and then released me back. And before he even released me, I remember he assured me that my husband was going to get a lifetime embarrassment. I did not take him serious by that time.

The following day on a Friday which was on the eve of Christmas day, my husband told me he was going to pick something from his workplace even though they had a Christmas break already. I gave him the benefit of doubt. At around 4PM, a clip of a randy man with a woman was doing rounds on social media.

Netizens were bashing the randy lovers on social media telling them to get some manners after they were filmed having sex in a double cab.

The lovers were filmed exchanging fluids at the back seat by a hawk-eyed man who was washing his car at the area. That he noticed some strange movement in the car.

“It was mad – very strange.”

“It’s just wrong.”

“It looked quite vigorous.”

The person who filmed the naughty lovers captioned on social media, “I probably have had a heart attack. It was wrong”.

I called Dr. Mugwenu and told him of the unfoldings when he told me that was what he wanted so as to embarrass the man once and for all. He laughed.

When he (husband) came home that evening, he was trembling knowing very well that I had seen the clip. I showed him the clip and he was remorseful. He has since changed.

You can get this kind of help anywhere you are. Mugwenu can work through online. He can heal you from anywhere you are. Distance doesn’t matter. JUST A PHONE CALL AWAY. To find him he has a professional website www.mugwenudoctors.com; Email address [email protected] and number +254740637248.