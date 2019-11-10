How my merciless neighbor killed my two children how I made her to start vomiting everyday until she asked for forgiveness

Sarah vowed to make sure that I will never have a family. She attacked me and told me in the eye that I will never have a child throughout my life. And that whatever I had, I will lose.

People in our village feared her and no one wanted to confront her anytime she opened her filthy mouth.

She always had both her say and way at the same time, until one day when she crossed my path, I told her off only to wake up in the morning to find that all my children had become sick and weak.

At that point, I knew I had stepped on a livewire. I regretted my action and asked her to forgive me when she warned me never to try standing her way again. She was a ruthless woman who bewitched people with reckless abandon.

I thought she had forgiven me when my children started to recover from a disease that was not easy to diagnose in hospital.

After just a month, my first born was sick again and rushed him to Hospital where after just two days he was pronounced dead. My body started trembling and lived in great fear. My son had just graduated with bachelor in Education. It was difficult staying with that reality but he was no more.

We buried him and moved on with our life. I was never sure of tomorrow since I knew I am living under the mercy of Sarah the cruel neighbour.

A year later, my daughter started to ail and drained dry our pockets. We could rotate around hospital corridors every day. Sarah was punishing us just because we were making it in life what she did not anticipate. My daughter just like my first son was also doing her final lap at the University.

Sadly, after 3 month in Hospital, she also succumbed. I wanted to take my life while on the hand, my husband started to resign to this harsh reality. We both became weak and without a child to take of us. We became lonely and broken. Sarah had reign of terror on us.

Sooner, our suffering attracted sympathy from unexpected quarters when someone who came to pay us a visit decided to give us a proposal on how we can salvage our lives and live again.

He mentioned a traditional doctor who was able to turntables even at the most difficult time.

That the doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems and hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams;’ he said.

We tried that when he (the doctor) wondered why we were late to seek his support. His name is Doctor Mugwenu who the moment we started seeking his help he asked why we had delayed until we all lost lives!

He intervened by performing afew spell casting exercises which led to some hope in our lives. We started to feel good gradually. He was fair in his healing as he did not mention Sarah throughout this exercise but just said whoever is punishing us must also face the equal wrath. And in just a week, Sarah was crying. Her hands were all swollen and constant diarrhea hit her hard. We knew Dr. Mugwenu had hit her spot-on.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems and hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

Disclaimer: This is an Advert and KDRTV has no liability to the claims of this article from Mugwenu Herbalists

(Sponsored