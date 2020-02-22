I bought land at KSh 2.5 million but got a fake a title deed

My name is Jim and five months ago, I decided to use my life savings to buy a piece of land in Lang’ata so as to kickstart the construction of a home for my life.

I saw an advertisement on a local newspaper from a land owner who wanted to sell his land for KS 3 million. I followed up on the owner and after negotiations we agreed I take up the land for KSh 2 million.

We met a few days later together with my wife and after seeing all the paper work and the piece of land in Lang’ata, I saw it wise to purchase the property. Few days after paying up, I received my title deed as I had been promised and I started planning on building my house.

One week later, I decided to go visit my newly acquired asset and see how my house would be placed and after I arrived there, I met a middle-aged man inspecting the land. I wondered how a stranger could storm into my property without permission and I asked him what he was doing. I was astonished as he said he was checking on his own piece of land.

I refuted that and told him I had bought the land a week before and even received a title deed. He seemed confused and told me the land belonged to him and we engaged in a war of words before we decided to both present with our title deeds to see whose was fake.

I immediately called my wife and asked her to quickly bring forth the title deed and the other man had his with him. After my wife brought ours, it was clear my document was bogus as his had a watermark from the Ministry of Lands. I could not believe I was swindled my life savings of KSh 2.5 million.

My wife advised me to report the matter to the police so that we could get the two men that conned me and gave me a fake title. The police delayed in their investigations and each passing day I was getting depressed since I lost my money and the cons were yet to be apprehended.

Two days later, my wife came home excited after a visit to the market and she came and told me she knew the prefect remedy to my predicament.

“I met a lady in the market who told me that you could recover your money after visiting Doctor Mugwenu, who is a traditional herbalist and could help you get those ruthless thieves who took your KSh 2.5 million,” my wife said excitedly.

I was so happy on hearing that and I immediately called Doctor Mugwenu who said he could indeed help me recover my money and also get those cons who gave me a fake a title deed.

I met doctor Mugwenu the next day and he performed a series of spells after which he told me that the cons would look for me with my money. I was so happy because the next day, two men came knocking on my door and were crying saying they were sorry for falsifying the title deed. Luckily my hefty sum was returned and I was able to buy to another piece of land. I am so grateful to Doctor Mugwenu.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.