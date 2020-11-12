I FOND OUT MY FRIEND ORGANISED A SMALL GANG TO ROB OUR HOUSE WHILE MY HUSBAND AND I WERE AWAY ON A BUSINESS TRIP.

My friend Diana and I knew each after the two of us attended the same university. Both of us were roommates for the four years we were studying in campus. After campus, our friendship became stronger since we had landed jobs in Nairobi and also settled in the same neighbourhood. My work demanded that I go for business trips from time to time to close a few deals for the company I was working for.

One time my maid had taken a few days off to visit her sick mother back at the village so that day, I did not have anyone to look after my boys. My husband was also a way for work purposes in Mombasa. So I reached out to Diana to help me look after them, she was happy to help to claim that she always had my back in case I needed anything.

So I left her a spare key to my house in case my boys wanted anything from the house and some cash for the boys. I left to catch my 9:00 p.m. flight so relieved knowing that I had left both my house and babies in safe hands. However, while I was still on the business trip, I got a call from my husband who informed me that Diana had called him saying that our house was robbed.

I had to cancel the business trip and go back home immediately to find out what exactly happened. When I got home, everything in my house was gone, even the saved up cash my husband and I had saved up for emergencies was also gone. Diana was so supportive that he offered us a place to sleep with a few blankets.

The following day, I made a call to Doctor Mugwenu on +254740637248 and booked an appointment with him. Doctor Mugwenu had previously helped me to get a baby after a long search. I went to his workshop to consult him on the matter, he revealed to me that my best friend Diana was the reason behind the robbery that had happened inside my house.

He then performed rituals to ensure that my friend and the gang she organized to rob me face serious consequences. Diana together with the rest of her accomplices was made to eat grass for two days. Afterwards, they confessed to everything in front of everyone and agreed to return my belongings, that day, a pickup they had hired brought back every item they took from my house. Diana paid up all my savings with a bonus and after that, Diana was forced to relocate from the neighbourhood due to shame.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers work within 24 hours. He handles general problems like helping one get rich, a promotion at work, protection of a family’s property like land, enhances failing businesses, winning court cases, saving marriages, stops cheating in relationships.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhoea, epilepsy among many others.

He also genuinely cast away evil spirits, get rid of bad scary dreams, protect haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com

