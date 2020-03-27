I FOUND OUT MY HUSBAND HAD A BABY OUTSIDE OUR MARRIAGE THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA

KDRTV-For a woman who is in love, things happening around you are not usually clear because you are mostly blinded by the love you feel towards a man. My husband and I have been married for 20years.He is a man of very few words but so vocal on social media.

One normal Saturday afternoon, I was going through facebook posts and a picture of my husband he had posted 6hrs ago popped up. As a woman, at some given point we are usually eager to see or rather comment on the posts of our loved ones.

As I was going through the comment section, a comment made by a lady named Mackline Nyambura caught my eyes.She wrote ‘my good looking baby daddy’. I decided to look further into her by going through all the posts in her timeline because there was no way a random lady could make such a comment.

Surprisingly, she had photos of her and my husband posted all over her facebook account. I couldn’t believe my eyes, her recent post was of my husband holding a 9month old baby girl.This felt like some kind of a dream so I decided to dm her to get more information.

I did not harshly confront her I only said hello and asked her who the man shes been posting was to her and this is what her reply was,

‘’He is the father to my baby girl we’ve been dating for almost two years.We are even planing on moving in together next month”.

That reply made me wonder where I went wrong to be disrespected and deceived by my own husband after 20yrs of marriage.When he came home that afternoon, I confronted him with what I had found out even showed him screenshots of the messages. He became so angry and left without saying a word.

Since that day he never set foot back home for almost three weeks. I tried calling, texting but he never answered any of it. I became so worried, at that time I was not ready for a divorce there was no way am throwing away our 20years.

I then decided to google how to get a cheating husband to change and Doctor Mugwenu’s name came up first. I looked through his website and saw he had a solution for me. I contacted him and he set me up to meet with him the next morning.

When I went to him, he told me he would get my husband back. He gave me a herb like grass which I was to burn inside our bedroom for two days calling my husband’s name.I did as I was told and after two days my husband came back home.He explained everything to me crying and informed me he had ended it with the lady.He agreed to take responsibility for the child with no attachments to the mother. I forgave him and we are now living happily.

Doctor Mugwenu’s ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

He also solves general problems such as wining court cases, love spells, protection of a famliy’s property, breaking curses dealing with robbers, thieves .He heals diseases such as gonorrhoea, typhoid, hypertension, syphyllis among many others

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors

Call +254740637248

Email;[email protected]

Website;http//mugwenudoctors.com

His abilities is not limited to whatever location you are in.