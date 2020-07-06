I FOUND OUT MY NEIGHBOR HAD BEEN STEALING MY UNDERWEAR TO BEWITCH MY FAMILY

My name is Joyce as a woman, I usually prefer to air my underwear outside in the sun and so I usually pile them up until weekdays when am doing my house cleanings to wash since those were the only days I was free from work.

However, once I wash and air them, I always noticed that either one or two of my underwear were missing once they are all dried up. I had no knowledge of anyone who would steal them because my neighbors were always people who minded their businesses.

After 5 of my underwear went missing, my lastborn daughter falling sick and she was always admitted to the hospital. My husband on the other had was always in trouble at work. He was always complaining that his efforts to avoid getting on the bad side of his boss was always not paying any fruit, for some reason trouble always seem to find him. His boss placed him on probation and gave him a last chance.

One time when my sister came by to visit me, I mentioned how we’ve been having problems of late and mentioned the underwear disappearance send she immediately said to me, “Sis you need to be aware of people, not every neighbor is good, you should know some people can have ill intentions”. She then encouraged me to go and see Doctor Mugwenu.

That day, I called him on +254704637248 and told him of my visit to him tomorrow, Doctor Mugwenu agreed. When I got to his workshop the following day, I explained everything to him and he then performed a ritual on me to help break the bewitching spell. He also handed me some portion to use to wash my underwear which would catch the one who was stealing my panties.

My lastborn daughter immediately stopped ailing and my husband once more was not always found in trouble. At least the fear of him loosing his job had come to an end. The next time I washed my underwear I used the portion given to me by Doctor Mugwenu to rinse them with.

When I finally aired all the pants and went back to the house to rest I heard people screaming outside saying “uuwi mwizi amepatikana leo”, so I went out and found my neighbor stuck on the wireline crying that she was the person behind everything. Her actions were as a result of jealousy that my husband and I were making progress in our home and she needed to stop it. She then apologized for doing so.

