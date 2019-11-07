I found out that my husband who is a lawyer is cheating on me with his secretary

“Helo Madam, Am I talking to Anita? I have a pressing issue I need to share with you if you allowed. Are you aware that your husband everyday takes her secretary on lunch and I thought it would be wise if I shared this with you. .

If you want to believe this information, today make sure you arrive at Shalom Restaurant along Kisumu road at afew minutes past 1PM and you will witness this.”

I received a call from a lady called Carol who works with my husband on the same floor but different organisations in the CBD.

She is a saved woman who seem concerned about my welfare after she saw my randy husband cheat on me with a female colleague and I think that’s why she decided to finally alert me.

Though firstly I did not take her commends serious until she advised that I first have to monitor him myself before coming to a conclusion. She advised me not to cause chaos if I found this to be true since it would look awkward and embarrassing.

Well next day on a Monday, I went near the restaurant she had told me the two go to everyday during lunch hours. At around 10 minutes past 1PM, my husband arrived in his car alongside the woman holding each other’s hand. I was positioned somewhere he could not see me. He actually did not notice my presence. I was hiding in one corner.

“How could they be holding hands during the day; so what can happen when they meet at night,” I asked myself as my heart pumped fast.

I went back home in silence and called Carol to tell her congratulations but I will still be going back at the hotel tomorrow to prove this beyond any doubt.

She asked me what I had witnessed that first day and I told her, “I think I have to start believing you from today,”

She laughed and emphasized that I should not raise an alarm this early but make sure enough evidence is collected first.

I thought of an idea to help me collect enough evidence before I engaged the services of a waiter in the same restaurant even if it was going to cost me. I singled out one waiter who would secretly be recording for me their movements within the premises. The waiter Charles agreed the deal asking for sh 2000 per week and promised to deliver. This was supposed to be done in high secrete to enable me to drop the bombshell at the right time. My heart was boiling but I did not want to tell him (my husband) about this story before I collected iron clad evidence.

Charles being a gentleman did the job well and after just a week, he sent me several clips and photos on my whatsApp. I couldn’t believe what I saw.

In one of the memorable recording, my husband was kissing the secretary in a dimly lit room which they used to hire very lunchtime for their sex escapades.

“You are nice sweatie I love you mwahhhhh,” my husband said in one recording.

Satisfied with the clips, I paid Charles his money for the good work and waited for my husband to arrive home that evening,

Luckily, that day he came home at exactly 5.30PM and left him to relax, take tea which he liked to and finally supper.

Then at the time to go to bed, something came to my mind and without notification decided to forward all the nine clips Charles sent me to him knowing very well he will see them before he sleeps.

I was the first to go to bed and as usual he remained in the dining room with his phone and I can tell you he never came to bed that day.

He remained on the sofa set for a long time when I knew he had been nailed by the recordings.

In the morning, I woke up prepared myself and left to my parents’ home with whom I shared with them what had happened before they advised me to remain calm as they try to think what next.

In the evening, my husband called me asking where I had gone. I told him he can go marry his secretary no problem. At that point he started quarreling on the phone asking who had sent me the disturbing clips but I shut him down in a sentence. “Who else accompanies you to that restaurant if it’s not your secretary? It’s her who sent them,” he went into a sudden silence.

My mother at home advised me to calm he will be taking me to an experienced traditional doctor who will sort that out.

She told me to prepare so that we can check on one of the medical doctors who deals with traditional healing called Dr. Mugwenu who is a specialist in helping marriages especially those with cheating spouses.

Mugwenu did his love spells exercises, smeared some oil on my fingers and told me to remain shut as his stuffs work out.

Next day at around 10AM, news broke out on all the media platforms that lovers had stuck in a hotel room while having sex.

When I saw the news the faces in the news were the two lovebirds (my husband and the secretary) who had been caught courtesy of Dr, Mugwenu.

It was until Mugwenu arrived at the scene with me that they were able to be disjointed. I looked my husband straight in the face so that he can see me well.

The lesson he leant has changed him for good and when he came to my parents’ home the other day he confessed to have been the problem since we married.

The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate prediction of one’s future. He heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness among other ailments.

The traditional doctor further solves life challenges, for instance, love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck which is in, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and nightmares.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com

KDRTV has no liability to the claims made by the Author of this content

(Sponsored Content)