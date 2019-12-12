I heard the Dagoretti Corner residents laugh saying “private parts on her forehead. Amekaa cartoon!”

I am Monica living in Dagoretti, Nairobi with my husband who runs a successful wholesale there. We just moved to Dagoretti the other day.

This story I want to tell you today is a real story which happened to me mid last month and it is not a good one to wish it happened to even an enemy.

There is a woman who usually sells us fried fish in Dagoretti Corner. The woman just like Mama Oliech, has a very successful fish stall that is bringing her a lot of money. However she has another side of hers- she likes taking peoples husbands’. She did it to my husband with whom we have two children, one in standard one and another in standard 3.

Recently, a neighbor was the first to hint to me that the fishmonger (mama Amina) had started moving with my husband but dismissed the allegations as baseless until when I came to learn that it was true they have been having an affair for some time now.

Now one evening, I was just passing by her stall to buy fish but she was not there. This was unusual since she rarely misses in her business. Something ran to my mind ‘where could she have gone today?’ when I asked one of her worker and she told me that she had not been there for two days. My husband on the other hand, had also left twp days ago. Thus, I connected dotes and remained calm.

A day later, my husband came back home and I also went to find out what about Mama Amina when I realized she had returned the same day. Instincts told me look in my husband’s car and what I saw was evidence enough to pick a quarrel with him. I saw Mama Amina’s sweater on the back seat. I asked my husband whose clothe was it but he wanted to divert my attention to something else.

I remained calm until next day when I confronted the Mama Amina with the sweater bt she told me, “Mwanamme hana mwenyewe wewe ni mshamba aje ukipata wangu pia pita na yeye?” I cried uncontrollably.

When I visited him, Mugwenu did some stuffs he understood himself and asked me to go back home then wait for results. In two days I heard the whole Dagoretti Corner residents laugh saying “that fishmonger has private parts on her face. Amekaa cartoon” I said let me go and see and found out the same. On the other, hand my husband was swelling his private parts.

They realized I was the one doing that through a witchdoctor. I informed Mugwenu who told me to agree with them first with some cash if they wanted to be healed back. I asked mama Amina to pay me sh. 350,000 which she paid before she was healed alongside my philandering husband. They have since stopped the nonsense.

