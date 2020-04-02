“I infected you with Syphilis and I failed to tell you, you will die!” my fiancé confessed

My name is Jessy and three weeks ago, had I not met Doctor Mugwenu, I would be dead by now especially because I would have committed suicide due to the immense stress I was under after finding out that my fiancé’, a man I had dreamt of spending my life with, had infected me with syphilis knowingly just because he did not want to marry me.

I began noticing I had the sexually­­­­­­­­­­­­ Transmitted Disease (STD) after going for a short call started being a nightmare. I was experiencing too much pain in my genitals not to mention I was having disgusting wounds and sores in my privates and even my walking was affected.

I went to a clinic here in Kawangware and after some tests were conducted, I was diagnosed with syphilis. I remember breaking down in the hospital because I did not understand how I could have gotten the STD since I only had one sexual partner who I was due to marry in six months.

The doctor encouraged me and gave me some drugs to heal the condition but after taking the medicines for a week, I did not notice any changes and in the contrary, it actually became worse.

After leaving the hospital, I called my fiancé and asked him to come over to my house so that I could ask him if he had infected me with the STD. He came that evening and what was actually hurting is that he did not feel ashamed of infecting me with the dreadful disease. He said he had infected me so as I avoid marrying him since he did not to get married to me.

“Yes, I infected you, and I failed to tell you because I just wanted a reason to leave this relationship. Now, I am afraid you are going to die because there is no cure of Syphilis,” he shamelessly confessed.

I immediately smacked him on his face and I ordered him to leave my house. I remember wanting to kill myself that night because the man I had loved the most wanted to instead kill me with syphilis.

I cried all that week in my house without going to work or anywhere for that matter. On the other hand, no medicine was working to heal the STD. Situation in my privates became worse and the only thing in my mind was to commit suicide.

As I was scrolling down my Facebook, I saw a lady who had said she was healed of Syphilis by Doctor Mugwenu. She had given his number in her testimonial and I immediately called him. We talked for a while as I narrated to him my problems and he told me to relax since he had herbs which were a permanent solution to the disease.

I met him the next day where he gave me a prescription of the herbal medicines and also a concoction which I was to drink for three days. By the time it was three days, I had healed completely of the STD. The wounds and sores disappeared and I was glowing again.

When my ex-fiancé saw my photos on social media, he could not believe I was the one who was shining like that and he started begging that I go back to him. I obviously refused and now, courtesy of Doctor Mugwenu, I am happy and beautiful again and most importantly, free of syphilis.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}