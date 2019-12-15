I lost my business luggage in one of the North Eastern bound bus, however, the thief called himself saying, “Come for it please hurry up I am suffering”.

I had just given up with life in Nairobi when I decided to put together all my savings and travel back home.

Before traveling, I had made a decision to use sh 100,000 savings in a mutumba business. I went to the famous Gikomba market where I purchased clothes worth sh 75,000 and boarded a bus at Machakos Country bus ready to travel to Garissa.

My luggage had been stuffed in the boot under our seats as usual. It was not easy to keep monitoring the luggage. Just like everyone else I was depending on mercies of God to arrive safe with everything. But when we arrived in Garrisa, alighted from the bus, I asked the turn-boy to give me my luggage. He opened where he had stuffed it under the bus but could not find it. First I thought it was a joke. He then told me that I had not traveled with my luggage. I immediately shouted to remind him that he was the one who infact had put it in the bus. He refused and locked back the door then asked his silent driver to speed off.

They left me hanging helplessly on the road before I decided to take a bodaboda home. I went to my home dejected person. Life in Nairobi had been so tough and again, to add salt to the injury, I had lost all my two year savings on the way! I was feeling like I should commit suicide.

Noticing my unusual behavior, my elder sister moved close to where I was resting and asked why I was tired. I opened up about what had happened to me along the way. She told me to relax and take some tea first. She knew I was almost resigning up.

After an hour or so, she came back with an idea. She reckoned that we have to use all means to recover our items. I asked what was on her mind when she encouraged me to read a note advising people who had lost anything to approach one of the famous Traditional Doctor who goes by the name of Mugwenu.



I liked this message and agreed with her idea. We called Mugwenu on +254 740637248 and luckily he picked. I narrated to him my full story before he asked me to remain silent as he did some spells through the phone. Distance was not a big barrier here. Believe it or not, after just six days, and since my luggage had my contacts, someone called asking if I was the owner of the luggage. She said, "NImevumilia kwa muda lakini naumia. Siwezi kulala vizuri tangu nipate hii mzigo kujia haraka haraka," I laughed unbelievably and told Mugwenu about it before he advised me to ask the fool to send it to me through the poster. I finally recovered my full luggage intact.

