“I Lost My Spark”: UK-Based Kenyan Woman Breaks Silence on Mental Toll of Diaspora Life

Janet Bett, a Kenyan woman living in the UK, has triggered national and international conversations after sharing her emotional journey battling mental health struggles while living abroad. In her social media post, she detailed how the dream of relocating to a foreign country has turned into an emotionally taxing reality.

After two years in the United Kingdom, Janet admits she feels emotionally drained, physically unwell, and spiritually disconnected. Once a cheerful and vibrant extrovert, she now finds herself battling chronic migraines, physical numbness, and an overwhelming emptiness that no vacation, companionship, or distraction can fill.

“I lost my spark,” she confessed. “I feel like I don’t know myself anymore.”

Despite working hard and sacrificing a lot to reach her goal of relocating, Janet revealed that life abroad hasn’t delivered the internal fulfillment she prayed for. She believes her physical ailments—migraines and body numbness stem from emotional suppression and mental exhaustion. “Whatever your mind suppresses, your body expresses,” she reflected.

Though she tried masking her pain with travel, friendships, and keeping busy, she said the emotional burden eventually became unbearable. What jolted her was a moment of clarity when she heard a quiet voice ask: “How about for the sake of you?”

Quoting Proverbs 17:22, she added, “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”

For Janet, this was the wake-up call. She now plans to return home to Kenya to rest, reconnect with loved ones, and seek therapy in hopes of regaining her bubbly personality and mental peace.

Her honesty has struck a chord with many Kenyans in the diaspora who silently endure similar struggles. Several have since reached out to her in solidarity, validating that her experience is not unique.

Janet urged Kenyans back home to check in on loved ones abroad more meaningfully: “Instead of asking for favours, try asking if they are okay.”

Her story is a courageous reminder that while the diaspora dream is real, so too are the battles fought in silence —battles that can’t be seen in glossy Instagram posts or cheerful WhatsApp chats.

As Janet concludes: “Going abroad was brave of me. Coming home is now honouring myself.”