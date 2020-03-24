“I love your sweet huge assets, they can’t compare to those of my useless wife,”: I caught my husband sleeping with a sugar mummy

KDRTV-My name is Violet and two weeks ago, I went to help my sister with her business since she had gone to visit her child who studied in a boarding school in Vihiga county. I was to stay in her place and watch over her younger child and her business.

My husband allowed me to go and I was to come back home after three days. However, my sister’s child became so sick and she thus came a day after. She left her husband to stay in Vihiga. When she came, I left her to it and went home since I was already missing my husband.

I did not inform my husband that I was going home since I wanted to surprise him. However, I ended up surprising myself because I found my husband having fun with another woman.

As I was opening my door after reaching home, I heard sexual moans coming from the sitting room. I thought I was dreaming but on listening closer, indeed my husband was having sex with another woman.

“I love your sweet huge assets, they can’t compare to those of my useless wife,” I heard him tell the woman and I almost collapsed upon hearing him say that. My strength to even confront him disappeared in thin air and I came out of the house to just absorb the shock.

I called my sister and I told her of what I had found and she told me not to panic since there was a traditional doctor who could help me teach them a lesson who was called Doctor Mugwenu. She sent his number and I called him and narrated the kind of situation I was going through.

He told me he could help me using his spell casting powers to stick them together and teach them a good lesson. He immediately cast the spell and I heard both of them screaming saying they were stuck.

I finally got the courage to go and confront them and when I appeared, I was shocked to find out that he was sleeping with an old sugar mummy. He started saying he was sorry and said he would not repeat it ever again.

They were later unstuck and I forgave my husband after he promised to dump the sugar mummy.

