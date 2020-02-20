I visited my boyfriend place to surprise him only to find him ‘munching another woman

My name is Emily and I am still recovering from the trauma I went through a week ago after visiting my boyfriend in his apartment. I was working in Kisii while he was in Nairobi and so we would see each other thrice or twice a month.

However, in the last few months, he became extremely distant with me such that he would rarely call or text me. If there was any communication between us, it would be because I started it. Sometimes he would see my call and just ignore it and send me a text saying he was too busy.

At first, I believed that he was probably too tired to even talk to me but it went on for some weeks and I thought he was probably stressed about something. I therefore decided to surprise him at his place so that we could talk about the issues that we were facing.

I took a leave from work for some few days in order to surprise him at him place. He always liked it when I was at his place and I knew that my visit would excite him. I therefore, did not tell him a word about me visiting because he was not even talking to me.

I set off from Kisii at 9am and by the time I alighted from the bus, it was 5pm. I then took another matatu to Rongai where he used to stay and I was right on his front door at 7pm due to the traffic jam.

Excitement was building up in me. I could not wait to see how happy he would be after seeing me. I used the key that I had to open the door. The house was in full blast music and after opening, I went to the bedroom to look for him.

On reaching the bedroom door, I was met by a surprise of my life. I heard my boyfriend shamelessly fucking another woman while they were both moaning in pleasure.

“You are so sweet and tight my dear. Sikama huyo mwengine, she was so loose ata sikuwai sikia utamu kama hii,” he told the other woman.

I was completely outraged and I kicked opened the door. They were all so shocked to see me because my boyfriend did not expect me. I descended on the woman with blows and kicks questioning her why she had stolen my man.

Sadly, my boyfriend took her side and they all beat me and threw me out of the house. It was such a humiliating experience because the neighbours even came out to see me being thrown out of the house.

It was around 8.30pm and I had nowhere to go since I knew no one in Rongai. I was crying and was also feeling very tired. I sat on the front door of a certain shop trying to figure out my next move. A certain kind woman saw me crying and asked me what was wrong and I told her what I was going through.

She felt sorry for me and took me to her house. After making me some dinner, she told me she knew of a way I would get help. She said Doctor Mugwenu was a good traditional herbalist who would teach my boyfriend and his lover a lesson from the betrayal and humiliation.

I called Doctor Mugwenu and I told him the troubles I had gone through and he made an appointment with me the next day. I met him the next day and he cast a spell where he made their lives so troubled that they had to seek me and ask for forgiveness.

In two days, my boyfriend called me and said his life was unbearable since his ‘thing’ had become too small that he could not even fuck his girlfriend. He also said the girlfriend had very huge breasts.

“Please forgive us. We are sorry. I have even left her,” he begged.

I asked him to completely leave alone the other woman. I was glad that he learned his lesson. He asked for forgiveness for close to a month and I decided to forgive him. We are now a happy couple all thanks to Doctor Mugwenu.

