“I want to marry your sister because she can give me children, what can you give me, you barren woman?” my husband angrily asked me.

KDRTV-My name is Monica and I discovered that I could not conceive three months after my husband and I got married. We tried getting pregnant in vain and since my husband is a lover of children, he was becoming increasingly impatient with me.

The doctor’s report indicated that I was infertile and that I could not bear children due to a disorder with my reproductive system. From the day we found out that my husband turned into an animal. He started mistreating me and taking me for granted. Every time I did something wrong, he would tell me that I was barren because I can not get anything right. He was really mean to me and this shattered me into pieces because the one man I thought would help me carry this burden was now being the devil himself.

“I even regret marrying you! You are a useless woman and I do not want you anymore,” he told me one time after coming back from work and found that I had not made supper.

I tried seeking all forms of medication so that I could carry a child for my husband but nothing worked. I cried every night, thinking of how I had failed everybody in my family and more so my husband. Those were the toughest points in my life.

One evening, as I was coming from work, I came home to find my younger sister had come. I was puzzled because we had agreed she was coming. After saying hello to her I asked her what she was doing at my house. That is when she dropped the bombshell.

“Your husband called me, he wants to marry me and use me to make babies since you have a woman,” my sister said right on my face.

I was so shocked. I could not believe my sister was now conspiring with my husband to remove me from my marital home. I went to the bedroom and asked my husband why he had decided to do that to me and he said, again, that I was useless.

“ I want to marry your sister because she can give me children, what can you give me, you useless woman,” my husband asked me as I stood before him with tears flowing down my cheeks.

I was so angry and devastated. I went to the bathroom where I closed myself in and cried helplessly like a child as I imagined how my life was over. I called my best friend and narrated to her how my husband was about to dump for my sister because I could not bear children.

She immediately recommended Doctor Mugwenu who would help me with my infertility issues and he would also help me chase my sister from my marriage. She sent me his number and I called him while I was still in the bathroom. I narrated to him what I had gone through and he told me that he would me cure my infertility.

I met him the next day where he treated me with traditional herbs and he also gave me a strong concoction of some medicines to drink. One week after taking the treatment i went for a scan in Nairobi hospital which showed that I was fit to conceive.

I told my husband that I could conceive and he was so happy. Right now, I am six months pregnant and my husband chased out my sister. I am very happy in my marriage.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}