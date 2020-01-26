 I was so depressed and almost committed suicide

My name is Lydia and a few months back, I lost my best friend, Joyce, to suicide and her death left me devastated since I had tried taking her to various psychiatrists and counsellors and she did not recover.

Joyce was my closest friend and more so, she was my roommate and I was the first to find her lifeless body lying on the bed after she overdosed. After she was buried, I thought I would survive but I also slowly started slipping into a depression and besides dealing with her loss, I was going through great financial difficulties.

I cut everybody from my life and just wanted to be alone. I was crying all the time out of the loss of Joyce and stopped eating or even going out. I switched off my phone from the world and closed myself in. Feelings of helplessness overwhelmed me and I started having suicidal thoughts.

One day, my mother came looking for me in my house and when she entered my house, she was so frightened to see me looking weak and weary since I had not eaten for days. She immediately took me to a doctor in a popular hospital in Nairobi and after 5 days of staying in the facility, my health did not improve.

She then took me to another hospital and despite spending thousands of money, my depression worsened. Her sister came to visit me one morning in the hospital and she was sad to see that depression was eating my life away.

“I think you need to see a certain traditional doctor called Doctor Mugwenu who can completely treat her mental condition because if you keep on staying here, her condition will worsen,” she told my mother.

My mother had reached her dead end and all she wanted was to see me recover. She therefore decided to take my aunt’s suggestion and called Doctor Mugwenu on +254 740637248 where she scheduled a meeting with the doctor.

A day after meeting Doctor Mugwenu and using his traditional herbs, my depression began subsiding and I began eating and getting my act together. The suicidal thoughts disappeared and as I write this, I want to say that I overcame depression through Doctor Mugwenu’s help.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248