I WAS TEMPTED BY THE DEVIL & SLEPT WITH MY NEIGHBOUR’S WIFE. NOW THIS IS HAPPENING TO ME

I am a Christian, God is my savior. Although something silly did happen to me because the devil managed to sway me.

In January this year, a family migrated to our estate. One thing I noticed was that the wife was beautiful. I was the one who helped them bring their luggage into the house.

The husband is a police officer and the wife works in Mombasa port. We eventually developed a close friendship and the man trusted me a lot.

Photo: Shutterstock

I am married with three children and my neighbour has two. He is sometimes assigned duty in Nairobi, Malindi and other regions. Each time he is away, he calls me to check if his family is well.

Over time, I have become used to his wife and she sometimes cooks for me when I visit them. Since I am a man and she is a woman, we naturally started having feelings towards one another. With time, we began sending each other sweet messages. But only when her husband is away.

On Thursday last week, the husband was sent to Bamburi beach to keep security. I knew he would not come home that night. I thought it was a good opportunity to visit his house and spend some time before I came to sleep in my own.

Over time, I have become used to his wife and she sometimes cooks for me when I visit them. Since I am a man and she is a woman, we naturally started having feelings towards one another. With time, we began sending each other sweet messages. But only when her husband is away.

Photo: Courtesy

In the house, I found the wife was wearing a see-through night dress. I tried to resist the temptation but she told me it was okay for me to be in the house. She assured me that nothing bad would happen.

After few minutes of talking she sat next to me. We continued chatting as she admitted that she became lonely when her husband was away. The conversation became so deep that we started holding each other as I comforted her. Without realising it, Satan was on my case. I found myself getting intimate on the sofa. We finished after 20 minutes and I went to my house.

On Saturday morning, I began feeling pain within my private parts. I assumed it was because of the energy I used in my neighbour’s house. But as time went by, my private parts became swollen and painful.

That is the time I realised that her husband must have used Mugwenu’s spell on the wife to stop her from cheating. The following morning, I could not walk upright and the only thing I could wear was a towel. I called my friend who is a nurse and she told me that it was not a normal occurrence. She told me to seek Mugwenu Doctors help.

I contacted them on +254740637248 and sent them an email through mugwenudoctors@gmail.com They informed me that, Hassan the police officer, was one of their clients. I was told go and ask for forgiveness from him. Now I am stranded in my house. I do not know whether to call him and ask for forgiveness or wait for my end time to come. Please advise me as I am in extreme pain.

Dr Mugwenu handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Mugwenu Doctors say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Mugwenu Doctors, he heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments.

The traditional doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increasing your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clearing away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740 637 248

www.mugwenudoctors.com

Disclaimer: This is an Advert and KDRTV has no liability to the claims of this article from Mugwenu Herbalists