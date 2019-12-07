“I will frustrate this donkey until she leaves me alone,” and she had replied, “Please sweetie chase her away I want to be free and be the queen,”

I am Nancy from Marigat in Baringo County and I am married to a man from Rift Valley by the name Kipchumba.

Our love life has been quite smooth with no quarrels at all. In fact my man has been that lovely person buying me dresses every weekend we go out with him.

However, two months ago, he started to change gradually and when I tried to find why, he simply told me, ‘things had not changed’.

I have remained disturbed until recently when I had to check through his phone. I found that he has been in constant communication with another woman with whom they are even planning to live together. In one of the shocking message, I saw he had written to her that, “I will frustrate this donkey until she leaves me alone,” and she had replied, “Please sweetie chase her away I want to feel free when I am giving you this delicious honey pot”.

Reading that, my body trembled and was immediately covered with a mild sweat. I also developed headache for three days. I did not want to look straight at my husband any longer. I felt like earth should swallow me away.

I waited for the next day and asked him about the annoying message which he just poured cold water on. He simply asked me why that should be a bother to me. I kept quiet and walked back to my bedroom, started packing my important documents and clothes and waited for a small chance to sneak away. When he left to work at around 10AM, I sneaked away back to my paremts’ home.

I arrived at home at around 15 minutes past 12 when I narrated to my mother what I was going through before she ordered me to sit down and eat lunch first. She then interrogated to know if I have also been cheating but I assured her never in my life.

Having felt the pain I was going thorugh, she asked me if I have ever visited a witchdoctor anywhere but I told her not yet. She then told me to wash myself in readiness to visit one. We went to town where we met a certain man who introduced himself as the famous Mugwenu of Mugwenu Traditional Doctors. He asked just us a few friendly questions and handed me a small bottle containing some ash. He instructed me to mix with water and spread around my matrimonial bed and the house. When I went back, I did exactly that.

That night my husband started complaining of diarrhea and stomachache. I could see him jump up and down as his phone rung in turns. His other woman was calling him also crying saying, “Uliniambukiza kisonono au ni nini wewee mbona najikuna kama kuku”.

Mugwenu was at work. I was laughing quietly as the show went on for hours. My husband realized why they had both developed health challenges and started to plead with me to help if I had done anything. I called to inform Mugwenu who told me to sit down with him (my husband) and ask him to stop his nonsense. I told my hubby to stop and he looked remorseful. Unbelievably, we are back and happily living together again.

You can also get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com. Email: [email protected]