‘I’m not a randy handyman!’ Plumber caught on CCTV having s*x with another man’s wife

A plumber who was caught on CCTV having sex with his boss’ hot wife while owner was away decided to become too hostile to the wife’s husband and even threatened to silence him if he opened his mouth.

Reuben 44 was catapulted into the spotlight last week when his antics with the married woman, recorded on a nanny cam, were widely shared on social media.

Mr Festus, the husband to the wife caught on tape, watched the footage in disbelief after returning from a holiday in Mombasa.

Interestingly, Reuben hit back, insisting: “I’m not a randy handyman who makes a habit of sleeping with other men’s wives. If that story carries on I will kill someone”.

He also challenged Mr Festus to explain why he had not discussed the matter with him first before going to the media.

On hearing that someone who had slept with his fresh hot wife was also upbeat of dealing with him, Festus started finding ways of retaliating. He was heard swearing to revenge by all means. He then thought of using what is called Revenge Spells. This is used to pay back for ills committed; mostly black magic used to punish.

He therefore contacted Mugwenu Doctors whose number he was given by a friend from Nairobi. Mugwenu are medicinemen who have established themself as unbeatable star in re-uniting divorced or separated lovers. They also can make those who have wronged you to suffer in a way. Thieves can eat grass like animals etc.

Festus was therefore assisted by the traditional medicine man who gave him afew particles to go spread around his house to protect his home against invaders as well as punish his tormentors. Amazingly, in a record two days, the man (Reuben) who had made a habit of sleeping with his wife was heard crying in turns as if something was biting his private parts. “Waaaaiii mimi nimeisha,” Everyone now knew it was the work of Mugwenu.

Mugwenu’s vast experience allows him to also spin court cases and cushion homes from spiritual (majini) and physical attacks (theft), treat STIs and control severe menstrual pain. He also has medicine to manage cancer, cure high blood pressure, asthma and severe headaches.

Do you have problems on your mind? Mugwenu Doctors can work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing process without any interference. Just connect with Mugwenu Doctors on +254740637248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com and learn more about their wonderful work.

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu