Inside First Daughter Charlene Ruto’s Glamorous White Wedding in Mwanza

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto on Friday, November 6, joined family members and prominent guests in Mwanza, Tanzania, as their daughter Charlene Ruto exchanged wedding vows with Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaya Yunge.

The outdoor white wedding was held at Malaika Beach Resort Hotel, bringing together relatives, friends and political leaders from Kenya and Tanzania to witness the couple formalise their union.

One of the ceremony’s most memorable moments was the President and First Lady walking their daughter down the aisle before she joined Yunge at the altar. Charlene wore an elaborate white lace wedding gown with floral details and a long veil, while her groom appeared in a cream-white suit.

The ceremony took place beneath an expansive white tent decorated with floral arrangements, flowing fabric drapes and crystal chandeliers. White roses dominated the venue’s decoration, complemented by greenery and burgundy floral accents.

Charlene and Yunge exchanged vows before a bishop from the Africa Inland Church in Tanzania. They later posed for photographs displaying their wedding rings alongside their parents and other guests.

The First Family turned up in coordinated outfits, with President Ruto wearing a burgundy jacket, cream shirt and black bow tie, while Rachel wore a long white dress with burgundy and brown floral patterns.

Several senior Kenyan government officials and political leaders attended the celebration, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Other leaders present included Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga. Charlene’s siblings and other members of the extended family also attended, with some of her sisters taking part in the bridal procession.

President Ruto later shared an emotional message celebrating his daughter’s marriage, reflecting on her journey from childhood to the day she exchanged vows.

“My dear daughter Charlene,

Few moments bring a father greater joy than seeing his daughter find love, happiness and a companion with whom to build a future. I have watched you grow from the little girl I once held in my arms into the strong, compassionate and remarkable young woman you are today. As you and Yunge exchanged your wedding vows in Mwanza, Tanzania, my heart was filled with pride, gratitude and profound happiness.”

The wedding followed the couple’s traditional Kalenjin engagement ceremony, known as Koito, held at the Ruto family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, in August 2026.

Ahead of the celebrations, Mwanza Regional Police Commander DCP Wilbrod Mutafungwa said security had been strengthened across the city, including at hotels expected to accommodate guests and on the waters of Lake Victoria, to ensure the event proceeded without disruption.