Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

Jilted wife crashes family car after busting husband with a clande’

George Odongp

By

Published

110140608 2765951806957644 7644151208599798303 n
110140608 2765951806957644 7644151208599798303 n

Reports indicated that the jilted lover by the name of Mary did the bizarre act of smashing their car after she reportedly found his man with another woman in a hotel room.

 

Mary reportedly took a huge stone while breathing fire and smashed the husband’s car’s windscreen to teach him a lesson.

 

The badly destroyed ride, according to photos which landed on our desk, was a brand new Toyota Wish.

 

Other patrons watched in shock as the woman displayed madness in broad-daylight smashing every windscreen and glass on the car.

 

Even as this went on for close to 15 minutes, the man who was busy smashing his clandestine in a room within the club was yet to get wind of the happenings out there but when he finally heard it there was chaos all through until police came in to calm the situation.

 

Immediately after the scuffle, the angry wife to the man then went around shopping for what she could do to punish his man and she decided to try a traditional doctor who always makes cheating lovers stick together or their private parts to enlarge. For a woman, she can start bleeding terribly until she stops cheating through public confession.

You can contact this wonderful spell caster at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.

Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

“Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, mostly happening the same day they are released, and handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future.”

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts. Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu He heals high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness, etc. He also solves life problems including love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck such as winning lottery games and court cases, a promotion at work, clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254740637248 and your problems shall be solved. Email: [email protected] or visit this website www.mugwenudoctors.com.

Sponsored Articles

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

IMG 20201208 132733 IMG 20201208 132733

News

Update! Lugulu Girls Closed After Student Rape Incident

(KDRTV) – Lugulu Girls National school in Bungoma county has been closed following student unrest over what they claim to be a defilement case...

24 hours ago
IMG 20201208 132733 IMG 20201208 132733

News

Lugulu Girls Demonstrate Over Alleged Rape

(KDRTV) – Traffic was paralysed along the Webuye-Kitale highway on Tuesday after Lugulu Girls students took to the streets to demonstrate over alleged defilement....

2 days ago
Dr Mogusu Dr Mogusu

News

Dr Stephen Mogusu’s Father Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals the Pain of Losing his Only Son

(KDRTV) – In a small Irani village in Kisii county, a family is yet to come to terms with the untimely demise of their...

23 hours ago
Dr Mogusu Dr Mogusu

News

Robert Alai Now Leaks Dr Stephen Mogusu’s Payslip as Things Get Tense

(KDRTV) – The unfortunate death of Dr Stephen Mogusu has turned into a political contest between BBI supporters and DP William Ruto’s camp. Mogusu...

2 days ago