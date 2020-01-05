Jilted woman goes mad and destroys husband’s expensive ride in Nguma Estate Nairobi after busting husband with a ‘clande’.

There was drama at Ngumba estate in Nairobi in December after a jilted woman unleashed terror on her husband’s car.

Reports indicated that the jilted lover did the bizarre after she reportedly busted him (the husband) cheating in a lodging with a clande.

“Kuna party ya December kwa hii club na huyu bwana aliingia hapa na mwanamke mwingine saa kumi hivi ndio bibi yake akakuja baadaye na fujo,” a resident claimed.

The woman took a huge stone while breathing fire and smashed the husband’s car’s windscreen to teach him a lesson he will never forget for sleeping around with other women.

The badly destroyed ride, according to photos which landed on our desk, was a brand new Toyota Wish.

Patrons watched in shock as the woman displayed madness in broad-daylight smashing every windscreen on the car.

Even as this went on for close to 15 minutes, the man who was busy smashing his clandestine in a room within the club was yet to get wind of the happenings out there.

Elsewhere, in Western Kenya on the very day, a cheating husband got stuck with someone’s wife in Tanners Estate in Mbale.

A 56-year-old man was found stuck with his sister-in-law at a lodge. The man’s wife Margaret sought Mugwenu’s witchcraft to bust her philandering husband.

“I live in Mbale town with my husband. We have been married for 22 years and have five children together. He has been unfaithful for the longest time I know. Last week we sold a parcel of land to buy a car we would use in business. Instead of going to Mombasa to buy the car, he took my younger sister to Nakuru to engage in sexual activities with her. I am the one paying for my sister’s education,” Margaret Nabwire was quoted by popular news site jihami.

“This woman (Nabwire) came to me complaining that her husband was unfaithful. I told her to write her husband’s name on a piece of paper after which I used kamuti to lock him and his lover up. As evident, the kamuti has worked. I lock up philandering couple for Kes 48,000. The cost of separating a stuck couple is incurred by the victims,” Mugwenu said.

