Kagwe Explains Why Milk Prices Remain High Despite Government’s Minimum Price

Kenyans hoping for relief from soaring milk prices may have to wait a while longer, after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the government’s minimum milk price isn’t actually the problem driving up what consumers pay at the shop.

Speaking before the Senate on Wednesday, September 16, Kagwe said market prices for milk are already sitting well above the official floor price the government has set, meaning tweaking that minimum wouldn’t automatically bring shelf prices down.

“The long and short of it is that while the government itself has placed minimum prices, the current prices in the market are above the minimum that the government has set,” Kagwe said.

His remarks come as milk prices have spiked dramatically across the country. A spot check found 500ml packets retailing for as much as Ksh90 in areas like Roysambu, Lower Kabete and Utawala, while one hotel outlet in Pipeline was selling fresh milk at Ksh110 per litre, up from Ksh60. Meru and Kiambu have also seen sharp jumps, with 500ml packets rising to Ksh75 and Ksh80 respectively. Milk ATM operators have been hit hard too, with supplies falling fourfold from around 2,000 litres to just 500 litres a day in some areas.

Kagwe argued that the real lever for change is the cost of production. The Kenya Dairy Board has previously estimated that producing a litre of milk costs farmers between Ksh30 and Ksh37, with animal feed among the biggest expenses. Bring that cost down, Kagwe suggested, and dairy farming becomes more profitable for farmers without necessarily requiring higher prices.

The government says it’s already moving on that front. Kagwe told Parliament the state is investing Ksh1.428 billion in 230 bulk milk coolers, 200 of them solar-powered, to cut post-production losses and support more than 115,000 farmers across 41 counties. Officials have also slashed the price of sexed semen by nearly 65 percent, from Ksh2,900 to Ksh1,000 per dose, to improve dairy genetics. On feed costs, the government has launched a National Animal Feeds Development Strategy and a National Strategic Feeds Reserve, alongside partnerships such as De Heus’s Ksh300 million feed mill in Athi River.

Even so, cheaper production costs won’t automatically translate into cheaper milk on the shelf. Milk still has to be collected, transported, processed and distributed before it reaches consumers, and each step adds cost. The current shortage has been linked to dry weather and high feed costs, with the Kenya Dairy Board describing the situation as seasonal and expected to ease as conditions improve.

For now, farmers and households alike are watching the same set of factors — feed prices, productivity and supply reliability — to see whether relief is actually on the way.