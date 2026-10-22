KEBS Flags Prohibited Underwear in Imported Mitumba Consignment

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has warned mitumba importers against bringing prohibited second-hand clothing into the country after intercepting a consignment containing used undergarments during an inspection.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the agency said its officers discovered the prohibited items on Wednesday, October 21, as part of ongoing inspections of imported used clothing and footwear.

KEBS said it conducts 100 per cent inspections of all imported second-hand clothing and footwear consignments to ensure they meet applicable Kenyan standards.

“During an inspection yesterday, KEBS officers intercepted a consignment containing used undergarments, which are prohibited under the applicable requirements,” the agency stated.

The bureau reminded importers and clearing agents to ensure their shipments do not contain restricted used textiles, warning that the requirements remain in force for all consignments entering the country.

“Importers are reminded to ensure that consignments do not contain prohibited used textiles, including briefs, brassieres, camisoles, socks, stockings and swimwear,” KEBS said.

The warning places renewed attention on the standards governing second-hand clothing imports, commonly known as mitumba, which are widely traded in Kenya.

KEBS said it would continue enforcing the applicable requirements to protect consumers and ensure compliance with national standards. Importers have been urged to check their consignments carefully before shipping them into the country to avoid importing prohibited items.

The latest interception comes as the bureau continues to monitor compliance with product standards and certification requirements across different sectors.

In a separate notice issued on October 16, KEBS warned manufacturers and traders against displaying its Standardisation Mark on khat-infused beverages commonly marketed as miraa, muguka or jaba juice without valid certification.

The agency said some manufacturers had used certification permits issued for fruit juices and fruit drinks to market khat-infused beverages, despite the products falling outside the approved scope of certification.

KEBS clarified that it had not issued Standardisation Mark permits for any khat-infused beverages and warned that misrepresenting their certification status could attract enforcement action under the Standards Act, Cap. 496.

The bureau said it had revoked permits in identified cases of non-compliance and would continue conducting market surveillance to identify violations.

KEBS has urged businesses to comply with applicable standards as it steps up enforcement measures aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring that products entering or circulating in the Kenyan market meet the required rules.