Kenya Braces for Heavy Rains, Flooding Risk as Met Department Issues Five-Day Alert

Heavy Rains and Flooding Risk Loom as Kenya Gets Five Day Met Alert
The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a five-day weather advisory, urging residents across more than 20 counties, including major urban centers like Kisumu and Nairobi, to prepare for moderate to heavy rainfall, potential thunderstorms, and localized flooding. This comes as the nation grapples with the unpredictable nature of its rainy seasons, a phenomenon increasingly influenced by climate change.

The advisory, effective from Friday, September 5, through Tuesday, September 9, shows significant downpours expected in the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Northwest regions. Counties such as Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot are particularly vulnerable.

“Rains in these areas are projected to begin in the morning hours, with the downpour expected to intensify in the afternoon and likely be accompanied by thunderstorms,” a KMD official stated, emphasizing the need for vigilance against potential flooding.

Moderate rains are also anticipated in the Highland East region, encompassing Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Nairobi. While these areas may experience cloudy and sunny intervals in the morning, rains are expected to commence in the afternoon, with Saturday, September 6, predicted to see particularly intense downpours.

Beyond the rainfall, KMD has cautioned residents in the aforementioned Central Kenya and Western highlands to brace for significantly colder nights, with temperatures potentially plummeting to 5°C . Strong southerly winds, exceeding 12.86 meters per second, are also forecast for coastal areas, southeastern lowlands, and parts of North-eastern and North-western Kenya.

As Kenya enters its short rains season (October to December), the KMD’s latest outlook for October-December 2025 predicts near to below-average rainfall for many regions, including Nairobi, with prolonged dry spells and isolated storms.

However, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and parts of Northwestern Kenya are projected to receive above-average rainfall.

The KMD advises continuous monitoring of weather updates and preparedness for potential drought and rainfall variability.

