Kenya Met Forecasts End of Long Rains by Mid-May

Kenyans grappling with weeks of relentless rainfall could soon find relief, after the Kenya Meteorological Department projected a significant reduction in rains from mid-May.

In its latest monthly outlook released on Friday, the agency indicated that while heavy downpours will persist in the first week of May, conditions are expected to improve as the month progresses, marking the gradual end of the March-April-May (MAM) long rains season.

“The outlook for May indicates that the second half of the month is likely to be drier than average, implying the cessation of the March-April-May 2026 rainfall season,” Kenya Met said in its statement.

The forecast signals a transition toward the cool and dry season, particularly in the Highlands, where temperatures are expected to drop noticeably. By late May, most parts of the country are projected to experience generally drier-than-normal conditions.

However, the agency cautioned that the relief will not be uniform across all regions. Areas such as Central Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin, western Kenya, and the Coast are expected to continue receiving rainfall into June, though at below-average levels. Despite the promising outlook, authorities warn that the immediate risk posed by ongoing heavy rains remains high. Flooding, waterlogging, and transport disruptions are still likely in vulnerable regions during the early days of May.

“Expected heavy rainfall in the first week of May increases the likelihood of river overflows, flash floods and prolonged inundation in low-lying and downstream areas,” the department warned.

The impact of the rains has already been felt across the country, with flash floods reported in several regions, leaving motorists stranded and disrupting transport networks. Emergency response teams have also been deployed in affected areas to assist residents and assess damage.

Public health concerns are also mounting, with officials warning of increased risks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and malaria, particularly in areas with poor drainage and sanitation.

Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant as continued rainfall in some regions could lead to waterlogged soils, crop damage, and uneven moisture distribution, especially in the Southeastern Lowlands where rainfall patterns remain erratic.

As the country approaches the end of the rainy season, the Kenya Meteorological Department is urging citizens to remain cautious, even as the promise of drier days offers hope after weeks of destructive weather.