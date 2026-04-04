Kenya Met Forecasts Weekend Rains in Multiple Regions After Dry Spell

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh weather advisory forecasting moderate to heavy rains across several regions this weekend, while warning of possible floods, extreme temperatures, and uneven rainfall distribution in April.

According to the department, rainfall is expected between April 4 and April 7 in parts of Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, and Central Kenya, signaling a shift from recent dry and sunny conditions. The rains are likely to begin in the afternoon after sunny intervals and persist into the night.

Counties set to receive rainfall include Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, and Trans Nzoia, alongside Rift Valley regions such as Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Uasin Gishu, and Nandi. Central Kenya counties, including Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, and Nairobi, are also expected to experience similar conditions.

Kenya Met noted that “rains in these areas would begin mostly in the afternoon… and stretch into the night hours,” potentially disrupting transport and daily activities.

However, the agency cautioned that rainfall patterns will remain uneven across the country. While the Highlands and Lake Victoria Basin are projected to receive near-average rainfall, southeastern lowland areas such as Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni may record below-average precipitation, with rains expected later in the forecast period.

The advisory follows a notably wet March that saw intense storms and flooding in several areas. In Nairobi, heavy downpours earlier in March led to severe flooding, with some areas recording up to 160mm of rainfall in a single day, resulting in widespread damage and loss of life.

Looking ahead, Kenya Met has warned of increased rainfall intensity towards the end of April, which could trigger flooding, waterlogging, and even landslides in vulnerable regions. Communities in flood-prone areas have been urged to clear drainage systems and remain alert.

Temperature extremes are also expected, with cold nights dropping to as low as 6°C in Central Kenya, Rift Valley, and parts of Nyanza. Meanwhile, northern and coastal regions—including Mombasa, Kilifi, and Turkana are set to experience high daytime temperatures of up to 37°C.

“The Government urges the public to remain vigilant… as any act of environmental risk could escalate quickly,” the advisory emphasized.

Kenyans are encouraged to stay updated with regular forecasts and take precautionary measures as the country navigates a period of dynamic and potentially hazardous weather conditions.