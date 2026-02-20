Kenya Met Issues Five-Day Heavy Rainfall Alert for Nairobi and 21 Counties

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a Heavy Rainfall Advisory warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across several parts of the country from Friday, February 20 (3:00 p.m.) to Tuesday, February 25 (6:00 p.m.).

In the advisory released on February 20 at 4:00 p.m., the department placed the rainfall severity at moderate to heavy, with a 33% to 66% probability of occurrence, signaling a significant likelihood of impact.

According to Kenya Met, regions currently experiencing rainfall – including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi) are expected to see intensified downpours.

The department projects rainfall amounts exceeding 20 millimetres within 24 hours on February 21, rising to over 30 millimetres within 24 hours on February 22, 23, and 24. The heavy rains are also expected to spread to the South-eastern lowlands and the Coastal region, especially the South Coast, before reducing in intensity on February 25.

Counties listed under the advisory include Nairobi, Mombasa, Migori, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Narok, Kajiado, Embu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, and southern Tana River, among others in the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley regions.

In parts of the Highlands East – including Murang’a, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyeri, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu and Nairobi residents should expect afternoon thunderstorms following morning sunshine.

Rift Valley and Lake Victoria Basin counties such as Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Nakuru, and Baringo may experience persistent showers, including night-time rainfall.

Coastal counties such as Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu are forecast to receive rainfall, though lighter in some areas, while parts of northern Kenya are expected to remain largely dry.

Kenya Met warned residents to remain vigilant for possible flooding. “Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream. People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields,” read part of the advisory.

The advisory comes at a time when approximately 3.3 million Kenyans are facing drought and food insecurity, particularly in northern regions, with the government having allocated KSh4.1 billion toward drought response.

The expected rains may offer relief in some areas but also pose flood risks in vulnerable zones.

Kenya Met has assured the public that further updates will be provided should weather conditions change.