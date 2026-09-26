Kenya Met Issues Five-Day Weather Advisory

Kenya is set to experience rainfall across several regions over the coming days, with the Kenya Meteorological Service forecasting cold nights in parts of the country and daytime temperatures reaching as high as 38°C in northern areas.

The five-day forecast covers Saturday, September 26, to Wednesday, September 30, 2026. It indicates that parts of the Coast, Western Kenya, Central Kenya, the Rift Valley, Eastern Kenya and the Lake Victoria region will receive light to moderate rainfall, with some areas recording showers on selected days.

In the Coast region, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu are expected to experience varying weather conditions. Mombasa and Kilifi could receive light showers, while Tana River and Lamu are forecast to record rainfall on selected days. Daytime temperatures in several Coast counties are expected to remain close to 30°C.

Nairobi is also expected to receive light rainfall, mainly on Sunday and Monday night, as well as Monday morning. Daytime temperatures will range between 26°C and 27°C, while night temperatures could fall to between 12°C and 14°C.

Residents in Western Kenya should prepare for showers in Kakamega and Bungoma. Kakamega is expected to receive light showers on Saturday, followed by moderate showers on Tuesday. Bungoma could also record moderate showers on Tuesday, with daytime temperatures in Kakamega reaching up to 32°C.

In the Rift Valley, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Bomet will experience varying weather conditions. Kericho is expected to receive moderate showers on Tuesday afternoon, while night temperatures in Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Bomet could fall to around 10°C.

Central Kenya will record some of the coldest nights during the forecast period. Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a and Kiambu are expected to experience cool nights, with Nyandarua recording minimum temperatures of 6°C on Saturday and Sunday. Samburu could record a low of 7°C on Monday.

The Eastern region, including Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kitui, Machakos and Makueni, will experience a mix of sunny periods, cloudy conditions and showers. Machakos could record a minimum temperature of about 11°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, northern Kenya will remain warmer, with Mandera and Turkana expected to reach daytime highs of 38°C. Wajir could record up to 35°C, while Tana River may reach 33°C.

The weather outlook highlights sharp differences across the country, with some residents preparing for rain and cold mornings while others experience intense daytime heat.