Kenya Met Issues Five-Day Weather Update

The Kenya Meteorological Department has released its latest five-day weather forecast, predicting predominantly sunny and dry conditions across most parts of the country alongside localized light rainfall and sharp temperature swings between Sunday, September 6, and Thursday, September 10, 2026.

According to the official forecast, clear skies and warm daytime conditions will dominate much of the nation. However, daytime temperatures in North Eastern Kenya are expected to climb significantly.

Mandera is set to record the country’s highest heat levels, reaching maximum temperatures of 38°C on Wednesday and Thursday. Garissa will also experience elevated heat, with highs reaching 35°C on the same days, while Wajir is projected to peak at 34°C.

In stark contrast, parts of the Central Highlands and Rift Valley will face severe night-time drops in temperature. Nyandarua County is forecast to record some of the lowest night-time temperatures, dropping to 4°C from Sunday through Tuesday before rising slightly to 5°C. In the Rift Valley, Samburu is expected to cool to 8°C on Tuesday, while Trans Nzoia will fall to 7°C on Thursday night.

Rainfall across the country will remain largely minimal and isolated. Along the Coast, Mombasa and Kwale are forecast to receive light morning showers on Sunday and Monday, with brief light rains also likely in Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River on select days.

In Western Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin, counties including Kakamega, Siaya, Busia, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira, and Migori will experience sunny intervals alongside occasional light afternoon showers on isolated days.

For Nairobi and neighbouring central counties, sunny mornings and afternoons will dominate the week, accompanied by partly cloudy nights. Daytime maximum temperatures in the capital will range between 25°C and 27°C, with night-time temperatures between 11°C and 14°C. However, localized light showers are expected across Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi on mid-week evenings.