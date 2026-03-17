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Life & Style

Kenya Met Issues Heavy Rain Warning Across Six Regions This Week

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across six regions of the country this week, with rains expected to intensify from Thursday, March 19, 2026.

In its weekly weather forecast covering March 17–23, 2026, KMD highlighted areas likely to experience the heaviest precipitation, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the broader Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coastal region.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast region, with increased intensity from Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall events are also likely,” the department said in a statement on its official X account.

Counties under alert include Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Narok, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and Tana Delta.

Residents in these regions are being urged to take precautions against floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The warning comes after recent heavy rains triggered floods in several parts of Nairobi, submerging roads in Parklands, CBD, Ngong Road, Kibera, Kilimani, South B, Kawangware, Lang’ata, Lavington, Eastleigh, and Riruta. Emergency teams rescued 13 residents trapped by rising waters, while the National Police Service reported 66 fatalities nationwide, with Nairobi recording the highest at 33.

KMD also noted that northeastern and northwestern regions, including Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo, are expected to remain mostly sunny and dry, though occasional light showers may occur.

Temperature variations will be significant across the country. Daytime highs above 30°C are expected along the Coast, Northeastern, and Northwestern regions, while night-time lows could drop below 10°C in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Central Rift Valley, parts of the North Rift, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro.

Residents, farmers, and travelers have been advised to monitor official weather updates, avoid flood-prone areas, and ensure drainage channels around homes and businesses remain clear to reduce the risk of flooding.

Farmers are also urged to plan activities carefully, as excessive rainfall could delay or damage crop production.

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