Kenya Met Issues Nationwide Heavy Rain Alert as 46 Counties Face Flood Risk Until Monday

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an urgent nationwide advisory warning of intensified rainfall and possible flooding in 46 counties from Wednesday, March 4, to Monday, March 9, 2026.

Meteorologists warn that heavy rains exceeding 20mm within 24 hours are likely to affect the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, parts of the Central Highlands including Nairobi, the Southeastern lowlands, and the Coastal region.

The rainfall is expected to peak between Wednesday and Saturday before gradually reducing on Sunday.

The agency’s Director General, Edward Muriuki, explained that the recent unusual February showers were triggered by the tropical weather phenomenon known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation.

“This oscillation was discovered in 1971 and has two phases – one that suppresses rainfall and another that enhances it. Over the past two weeks, it has enhanced rainfall across the country,” Muriuki said.

The country is currently transitioning into the March to May long rains season, which is influenced by the movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, a low-pressure belt that shifts with the sun’s position.

The department warned that heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods, poor road visibility, and sudden water accumulation downstream, even in areas that may not receive direct heavy rainfall.

Residents were advised to avoid walking or driving through moving water, stay away from open fields and trees during thunderstorms, and seek safe shelter to reduce the risk of lightning strikes.

High-risk counties include Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kiambu, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Bomet, and Kericho, among others.

Authorities emphasized that weather forecasts have become more reliable and urged the public to follow official updates.

As the country moves deeper into the long rains season, consistent rainfall is expected in the coming weeks, with continued monitoring of weather patterns.

