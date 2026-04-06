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Life & Style

Kenya Met Issues Urgent Safety Advisory for Coastal Regions

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory warning of rough sea conditions along the Kenyan Coast over the next week, raising concerns over marine safety and coastal activities.

In its seven-day forecast running from April 6 to April 13, the weatherman indicated that the region will experience generally calm to slightly rough seas, with conditions expected to fluctuate due to strong winds. The advisory extends beyond Kenya’s waters to include offshore regions along Tanzania and Somalia.

“Slight to moderate sea conditions with wave heights of 0.2–2.25 metres are expected over Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania waters throughout the forecast period,” Kenya Met stated. Despite the seemingly moderate outlook, the department warned that changing wind patterns could pose serious risks, especially for small boats. Strong winds and rising waves are likely to cause water sprays into vessels, increasing instability and the risk of capsizing.

“Small boats are likely to be filled with water sprays and become unstable. We recommend caution in carrying out marine activities,” the agency cautioned.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 1 and 10 metres per second (2 to 20 knots), classified as light to fresh breezes. However, experts note that even such conditions can turn hazardous, particularly in open waters or when wind direction shifts abruptly.

The advisory affects several coastal counties, including Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale County, Tana River County, and Taita Taveta County, where fishing, tourism, and marine transport are key economic activities.

Authorities have urged fishermen, marine transport operators, and tourism stakeholders to closely monitor weather updates and avoid venturing into deep waters during periods of strong winds.

Kenya’s coastal waters have a history of maritime accidents, often linked to seasonal monsoon winds, overcrowding, and inadequate safety measures.

The 1994 MV Mtongwe ferry disaster in Likoni remains one of the deadliest, claiming over 270 lives. More recently, incidents of boat capsizing have continued to raise alarm, including cases reported in 2025.

With weather patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable, Kenya Met’s latest warning underscores the need for heightened vigilance, proper safety equipment, and adherence to marine guidelines to prevent avoidable tragedies along the coast.

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