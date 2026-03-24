Kenya Met Warns of Continued Heavy Rains Across Nairobi, Coast, and Rift Valley

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert warning of continued rainfall over the next five days, urging residents across several regions to prepare for potential flooding and disruptions.

In its weekly forecast covering March 24 to March 28, the department indicated that isolated heavy rainfall events are expected in parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the southeastern lowlands, as well as coastal and northern regions.

Counties in central Kenya, including Nairobi County, Kiambu County, Nyandarua County, Laikipia County, and Murang’a County, are expected to receive rain and showers for most of the week. However, brief sunny intervals are anticipated on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The forecast shows that temperatures in these regions will range between a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 30°C, conditions that could intensify cold and wet weather, particularly in highland areas.

In the southeastern lowlands; covering Machakos County, Kitui County, Makueni County, and Kajiado County – residents have also been advised to expect additional rainfall throughout the week. Despite this, intermittent sunny conditions are likely midweek and on Saturday morning. Temperatures in these areas are expected to reach highs of 33°C and lows of 14°C.

The coastal belt, including Mombasa County, Kilifi County, Kwale County, and Lamu County, is projected to experience continuous daylong showers. These areas will remain relatively warm, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 35°C.

Meanwhile, counties in western Kenya and the Rift Valley such as Kakamega County, Kisumu County, Nakuru County, and Uasin-Gishu County are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for most of the week, with a short break likely on Friday morning.

In northern regions, including Turkana County, Marsabit County, Garissa County, and Mandera County, rains are also expected, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 38°C.

The weather agency cautioned that the ongoing rains could heighten the risk of flooding, particularly in urban areas such as Nairobi where drainage systems are often overwhelmed. Recent scenes of flooded roads, including along major highways, highlight the potential impact of sustained rainfall.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, especially those living in flood-prone areas. Motorists have also been advised to exercise caution due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.