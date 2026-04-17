Kenya Met Warns of Five Days of Rain as Cold Nights Grip Central Region

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a nationwide weather advisory warning of continued rainfall and fluctuating temperatures across several regions between April 17 and April 22, urging residents to remain vigilant amid the ongoing long rains season.

According to the latest forecast, rainfall will persist across western, central, and parts of eastern Kenya, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy downpours. Regions likely to be most affected include the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya, covering counties such as Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay, Migori, Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, and Uasin Gishu.

“Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few places occasionally spreading to several places. Night showers are also expected,” Kenya Met stated, noting that rainfall will largely intensify later in the day and extend into the night.

The forecast further indicates that while rainfall activity will remain widespread between April 17 and 18, it is expected to gradually reduce in intensity moving into the following days, with most parts of the country receiving lighter showers by April 19. However, isolated storms may still occur, particularly in northern and northeastern regions.

In Central Kenya, including Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Murang’a, residents should expect light but consistent rainfall, mainly in the mornings and afternoons. The weatherman noted that “mornings are likely to be cloudy, with occasional rains… giving way to sunny intervals,” before showers resume later in the day.

Beyond rainfall, the department has raised concern over dropping night temperatures, especially in the central highlands, where temperatures could fall to as low as 7°C. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in regions such as the Coast, Western Kenya, and the Lake Victoria Basin are expected to remain high, reaching between 29°C and 34°C.

The advisory comes amid concerns of renewed flooding following heavy rains recorded in March, which led to rivers bursting their banks and widespread disruption. Kenya Met has warned that continued rainfall could trigger similar incidents, particularly in flood-prone areas.

“Transport agencies should pre-position road maintenance teams… and issue travel advisories for flood-prone corridors,” the department advised, adding that water agencies should closely monitor river levels and ensure drainage systems are clear.

Residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, have been urged to take precautionary measures, including avoiding flooded roads, staying informed through official weather updates, and adhering to safety directives issued by authorities.