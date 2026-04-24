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Life & Style

Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms This Weekend

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Meteorological Department (Kenya Met) has issued a fresh nationwide weather advisory warning of moderate to heavy rainfall expected across several parts of the country from Friday, April 24 to Tuesday, April 30, 2026.

According to the advisory released on April 24, rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours is expected in the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, as well as Northeastern, Northwestern, and Coastal regions.

The heaviest rainfall is projected between Sunday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 28, raising concerns over possible flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

In Western Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin, counties including Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Nakuru, and West Pokot are expected to experience afternoon thunderstorms and downpours.

Central Kenya counties such as Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Embu, Meru, and Tharaka-Nithi are also expected to receive moderate rainfall, mainly from the afternoon into the night.Similar weather patterns are forecast in the Southeastern Lowlands, including Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta, while coastal counties – Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, and Tana River are likely to experience persistent heavy showers.

Kenya Met also warned of strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, particularly along the Coast, Northern Kenya, and parts of the Rift Valley. Coastal waters are expected to experience large waves exceeding 2 meters, posing risks to maritime activities.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant as flooding may occur even in areas that do not receive direct rainfall due to runoff from higher grounds.

“Residents are advised to avoid walking or driving through moving water, seek shelter in safe structures during thunderstorms, and stay away from trees or open fields due to lightning risks,” Kenya Met cautioned in its advisory.

The agency further warned of cold nights in the central highlands, where temperatures may drop to as low as 7°C, while parts of the Coast, Lake Victoria Basin, and Northwestern Kenya could experience daytime temperatures of up to 36°C.

Authorities have urged the public to follow updates closely as weather conditions may change rapidly over the weekend.

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