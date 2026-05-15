Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rains Across Several Counties This Weekend

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to prepare for continued heavy rainfall across several parts of the country over the next five days, with some regions expected to experience thunderstorms, cold nights, and rough sea conditions.

According to the latest weather forecast covering the period between Friday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 19, rainfall is expected to persist in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, parts of the Coast, and North-western Kenya.

Counties expected to receive significant rainfall include Kisumu, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Migori, Kisii, Narok, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, and Nairobi.

In Nairobi and other parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, residents should expect alternating sunny intervals, cloudy conditions, afternoon showers, and thunderstorms throughout the forecast period.

“Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places during the first half of the forecast period reducing to few thereafter,” the Kenya Meteorological Department stated.

Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin are also expected to experience morning rains followed by heavy afternoon downpours and thunderstorms in several areas.

Meanwhile, North-western counties such as Turkana and Samburu are forecast to receive rainfall in the mornings, afternoons, and evenings, especially during the first half of the forecast period.

The department further cautioned residents in Central Kenya and Nairobi over very cold nights, with temperatures expected to drop below 10°C in some areas including Nyahururu and parts of the Central Rift Valley.

At the Coast, counties including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, and Lamu are expected to receive intermittent showers accompanied by cloudy afternoons and sunny intervals. Strong southern winds are also likely to cause moderately rough sea conditions along the Indian Ocean coastline.

The weather agency urged Kenyans to remain alert, particularly those living in flood-prone areas, and advised motorists to exercise caution on roads due to possible reduced visibility and flooding.

The forecast comes amid ongoing heavy rains that have already affected several counties in recent weeks, causing flooding, transport disruptions, and damage to property in some regions.